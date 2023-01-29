The Washington Capitals will head to Eastern Canada to face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena. Skate through the ice as we share our NHL odds series, make Capitals-Maple Leafs prediction and pick while also showing you how to watch.

The Capitals are coming off a 3-2 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Significantly, both teams struggled to take advantage throughout the game. The Capitals won the game thanks to shootout goals by Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom. Likewise, they had a great performance in the shootout from goalie Darcy Kuemper, who finished off the victory. Kuemper had 35 saves to help the Caps get to the shootout. Ultimately, Washington went 1 for 3 on the powerplay and killed off its only penalty. They also blocked 18 shots.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators at home. Unfortunately, they succumbed to a bad second period, putting them in a 4-2 hole entering the third. The hole became too large, and they could not overcome it. Unfortunately, the Leafs won only 40 percent of their faceoffs. Toronto went 1 for 3 on the powerplay and also allowed a powerplay goal. Also, they blocked only seven shots.

The Capitals enter this game with a record of 26-19-6. Likewise, they are 12-11-3 on the road. The Caps have gone 4-6 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs come into this showdown with a record of 30-12-8. Toronto is 19-4-4 at the Scotiabank Arena. Additionally, they have gone 6-3-1 in 10 games.

The Leafs have gone 6-3-1 overall in 10 games against Washington. However, they are just 4-5-1 in the previous 10 games at the Scotiabank Arena.



Here are the Capitals-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Capitals-Maple Leafs Odds

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-205)

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 6 (-120)

Under: 6 (-102)

How To Watch Capitals vs. Maple Leafs

TV: NHLN, TSN and NBCS

Stream: NHL

Time: 5PM ET/2 PM PT

Why The Capitals Could Cover The Spread

The Capitals are still a contender and will always contend until the day Alexander Ovechkin retires. Therefore, they will always attract a following. Ovechkin leads the Caps with 32 goals and 22 assists, with 10 powerplay snipes. Likewise, Kuznetsov has six goals and 35 assists, including four powerplay goals. Dylan Strome is a good third option, with 11 goals and 25 assists, including three powerplay conversions. Ultimately, these players keep the Caps competitive. Washington is 13th in goals, 17th in shooting percentage, and 20th on the powerplay. Yes, they are not as potent as they were in the past few years. But the Capitals can still strike at any given moment.

Kuemper has been solid in net, with a record of 15-13-4, a goals-against average of 2.54, and a save percentage of .917. Significantly, he backstops a team that is 13th in goals allowed and seventh on the penalty kill. Can the Caps stop this powerful Toronto offense?

The Capitals could cover the spread if they generate opportunities on the powerplay. Additionally, they must avoid penalties. They face a Toronto team that is one of the best at putting the puck into the net.

Why The Maple Leafs Could Cover The Spread

The Leafs are one of the best regular-season teams and will always score plenty of goals. Therefore, it always gives them a chance to win. William Nylander is having a great season with 27 goals and 31 assists, including seven powerplay goals. Likewise, Mitchell Marver continues to thrive with 18 goals and 40 assists, with five powerplay conversions. Auston Matthews has 21 goals and 28 assists, with nine snipes on the extra-man attack. Meanwhile, John Tavares has 21 goals and 28 assists. These “core four” players lead a Toronto team that is ninth in goals, 10th in shooting percentage, and eighth on the powerplay.

Ilya Samsonov will get the start for Toronto. Significantly, he is 16-5-2 with a goals-against average of 2.37 and a save percentage of .916. Samsonov backs a Toronto team that is eighth in goals allowed and 16th on the penalty kill. Thus, Toronto must continue to play stout defense and not allow the Caps to get many chances.

The Maple Leafs could cover the spread if they get some chances on the powerplay and convert them. Likewise, they must stop Ovechkin from taking good shots and shut down the Washington offense.

Final Capitals-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Both teams are inconsistent. Moreover, both teams can score. The Capitals and Leafs will find plenty of chances on the open ice, and will generate some goals. Thus, expect more offense in this one, with one team coming out on top with a 4-3 victory.

Final Capitals-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Over: 6 (-120)