The new jersey devils will take on the Arizona Coyotes. We’re in the desert, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Devils-Coyotes prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Devils are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Initially, they trailed 2-1 after the first period. But they engaged in a back-and-forth with the Knights, resulting in extra hockey. The Devils dominated the three-on-three OT period but could not put a goal past Goalie Adin Hill, who made seven saves in overtime. Eventually, they fell in round four when Shea Theodore put one under Akira Schmid. The Devils fired 49 shots on goal and won 54 percent of their faceoffs. Likewise, they went 1 for 2 on the powerplay and killed off the only penalty they faced.

The Coyotes lost 6-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes. Sadly, they trailed 3-0 before they even realized what was going on. Logan Crouse scored the only goal. Also, the Coyotes had only 18 shots on goal. The Coyotes allowed 42 shots on goal. Also, they went 0 for 3 on the powerplay and allowed three powerplay goals.

The Devils come into this matchup with a record of 40-15-6. Also, they are 22-4-4 on the road. The Devils are also 6-2-2 over 10 games. Meanwhile, the Coyotes are 21-32-9. The Coyotes are 14-11-2 at home. Additionally, the Coyotes have gone 4-4-2 over 10 games.

The Devils have gone 6-4 in the past 10 games between the teams. Likewise, they have gone 5-5 in Arizona.

Here are the Devils-Coyotes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Devils-Coyotes Odds

New Jersey Devils: -2.5 (+112)

Arizona Coyotes: +2.5 (-138)

Over: 6.5 (-112)

Under: 6.5 (-108)

How To Watch Devils vs. Coyotes

TV: ESPN+, BSAZ and MSGS

Stream: NHL

Time: ET/PT

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

The Devils have been horrible for years. However, this year has marked a change in the ride and they have improved significantly at every turn. Because of this, they have put themselves in a playoff spot and are currently second in the Metropolitan Division and are two points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for first in the division.

Jack Hughes is the biggest reason for the marked improvement. Initially, it looked like he was not going to thrive, as his first three seasons have been underwhelming. But Hughes has turned it on to a new level this season, garnering 36 goals and 39 assists, a new career high. Moreover, he has built great chemistry with defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who now has 18 goals and 41 assists. Jesper Bratt has also thrived, with 25 goals and 33 assists. Meanwhile, Nico Hischier is three points away from tying the 60-point total that he amassed last season. These four lead an offense that is fourth in goals, 10th in shooting percentage, and 15th on the powerplay.

Vitek Vanacek has had a good season, going 26-6-3 with a goals-against average of 2.46 and a save percentage of .910. Moreover, he has great defense playing in front of him, as the Devils rank fifth in goals allowed and 11th on the penalty kill.

The Devils will cover the spread if they can continue to score consistently. Then, they must avoid mistakes.

Why The Coyotes Could Cover The Spread

The Coyotes have not seen the same fortune as the Devils. Sadly, they have not hit the mark on most of their picks. But they do have some talent to build on and something to look forward to.

Clayton Keller has continued to produce, with 25 goals and 34 assists. Moreover, he is six points away from tying his season-high of 65 points, set in the 2017-2018 season. Barring injury, Keller will surpass that over the final 20 games. Keller has produced six goals and eight assists over 10 games. However, the Coyotes do not have many other options to rely on. When Keller does not score, the team fails. Therefore, it has resulted in a team that ranks 28th in goals, 10th in shooting percentage, and 25th on the powerplay.

Karel Vejmelka comes into this game with a record of 16-18-5 with a goals-against average of 3.39 and a save percentage of .906. Likewise, he plays behind a defense that is 25th in goals allowed and 26th on the penalty kill.

The Coyotes will cover the spread if they can avoid mistakes. Then, they must take advantage of their chances. This is not a good team, but they can still hang around, even when they appear to want to tank.

Final Devils-Coyotes Prediction & Pick

The Devils are the superior team. However, can they defeat the Coyotes by three goals? Expect the Coyotes to hang around.

Final Devils-Coyotes Prediction & Pick: Arizona Coyotes: +2.5 (-138)