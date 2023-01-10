By Rexwell Villas · 4 min read

The top two teams in the Metropolitan division will square off for the third time this season, as the New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes share the ice Tuesday night at PNC Arena. With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Devils-Hurricanes prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:00 PM ET.

Here are the Devils-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Devils -Hurricanes Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-200)

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 6.0 (-110)

Under: 6.0 (-110)

How To Watch Devils -Hurricanes

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

New Jersey is still trying to find its footing after a disastrous stretch last December that had the Devils losing six games in a row. Since then, the Devils have gone 4-3-1 in eight games, though, they have not won games in back-to-back fashion in that span. They have a golden opportunity to finally pull that off for the first time in a while later Tuesday night. The Devils, who are coming off a 4-3 overtime win at home over the New York Rangers last Saturday, appear to be catching the Carolina Hurricanes at just the best time.

Sure, the Devils are 0-2 this season so far against Carolina, but the Hurricanes are on a tailspin. Carolina has lost all of its last three games, in large part because its defense has been pathetic. The Hurricanes have allowed 14 goals in those games. Meanwhile, the Devils’ offense has consistently fed the opposing teams’ nets with goals lately. They have averaged 3.5 goals over their last eight games, which is even better than their season average of 3.4 goals per outing — already eighth best in the NHL in the 2022-23 regular season.

During their first visit to Carolina this season last December, the Devils ended up suffering a 4-1 loss despite the fact that they dominated possession of the puck, posting a 61.47 CF% to go with a 64.52 high-danger CF%. Their shots just weren’t finding the back of the net as often as they would typically have if the Devils played with that effort against another team.

Nevertheless, it’s the one quality that always puts the Devils in a position to win games more often than not. They are second in the NHL with a 5-on-5 55.5 CF%. New Jersey’s attack is being propelled by their talented centers Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes. Both stars have been sensational in the last 10 Devils games in which Hischier has collected five goals to go with four assists. Hughes, on other hand, recorded 10 goals and four assists in the same span.

The Devils will come into tonight’s game with a 14-2 record in their last 16 games away from home. They are also 14-3 against the puck line in 17 road games this season.

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

If you think that the Devils are unlucky to be losing that many games of late despite outshooting their opponents consistently, then you will have to feel a higher degree of sympathy for the Hurricanes. Carolina, as mentioned earlier, is 0-3 in its last three games even though they posted a ridiculous 63.9 CF% in that stretch. Their PDO also read 92.9 through those games.

In other words, better days should be coming sooner than later for Carolina, which is the only team in the entire NHL with a better even-strength CF% (59.89%) and even-strength Expected Goals For Rate (58.49%). During their most recent outing, the Hurricanes lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road, 3-2, via shootout despite taking 33 more shots than their opponent. In the game prior to that, Carolina had 45 more shots than the Nashville Predators and still lost at home, 5-2.

That run of miserable luck can’t go on and on, especially for a very good team like the Hurricanes, who are averaging 3.1 goals per game this season. Seeing the Devils once again could light more fire under Carolina, too. After all, the Hurricanes have defeated New Jersey twice already this season. Moreover, the Hurricanes have won all of their last five meetings versus the Devils.

Playing at home ice improves Carolina’s odds to win when you see it from the perspective that the Devils have not won in Carolina in their last five trips there. Martin Necas lead the ‘Canes with 38 points, while Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho have 34 and 31 points, respectively.

Final Devils-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be a back-and-forth affair with lots of high-quality shots flying from all over each team’s zone. Taking the total to hit the Over for this marquee matchup.

Final Devils-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.0 (-110)