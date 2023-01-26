The Anaheim Ducks will head to the Rocky Mountains to battle the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday night. Skate on the ice with us as we display our NHL odds series, make a Ducks-Avalanche prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Ducks are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Significantly, defenseman Cam Fowler led the way with two goals and an assist. Troy Terry added a goal and two assists. Also, Barrett Hayton had a goal and an assist. Goalie Anthony Stolarz kept the Ducks afloat with 37 saves. Ultimately, the Ducks had 43 shots. Anaheim also won 49 percent of its faceoffs. Likewise, the Ducks went 1 for 3 on the powerplay and 3 for 4 on the penalty kill. The Ducks also blocked 19 shots.

On Tuesday, the Avalanche defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2. Goalie Alexander Georgiev led the Avs with 37 saves. Additionally, Alex Newhook scored what would end up being the game-winning goal. Logan O’Connor contributed with two assists. Moreover, the Avalanche persevered despite the Capitals outshooting them 39-26. Colorado won 53 percent of its faceoffs. Additionally, they killed off both penalties but did not receive a powerplay.

The Ducks enter this matchup 14-29-5 and last in the Pacific Division. Also, they are 6-16-4 on the road. The Ducks are 4-5-1 over their previous 10 games. Meanwhile, the Avalanche enter this game 26-17-3, holding onto the last wildcard spot in the Western Conference. The defending Stanley Cup champions are 12-8-3 at Ball Arena this season. Likewise, they are 7-3 over their last 10 games.

The Avalanche have won seven in a row against the Ducks. Moreover, they are 6-2-2 in the past 10 games against Anaheim at Ball Arena.

Here are the Ducks-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Ducks-Avalanche Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +2.5 (-152)

Colorado Avalanche: -2.5 (+124)

Over: 6 (-128)

Under: 6 (+104)

How To Watch Ducks vs. Avalanche

TV: ESPN+, ALT and Bally Sports West

Stream: NHL

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Ducks Could Cover The Spread

The Ducks are one of the worst teams in the NHL. However, they still have talent that is keeping them competitive, and they may become even better next season. Troy Terry has 13 goals and 28 assists, with four powerplay goals. Meanwhile, Trevor Zegras has 17 goals and 24 assists, with three powerplay markers. Adam Henrique has 17 goals and 12 assists, with three snipes on the powerplay. Additionally, Mason McTavish has nine goals and 18 assists, with four powerplay conversions. Ryan Strome has 10 goals and 15 assists. Substantially, these five are the core of a Ducks offense that ranks 31st in goals, last in shooting percentage, and 28th on the powerplay.

John Gibson has not had a good season. Unfortunately, he is 8-20-4 with a goals-against average of 4.11 with a save percentage of .895. Gibson leads an Anaheim team that ranks last in goals allowed and 30th on the penalty kill.

The Ducks could cover the spread if they strike early and take advantage of the weaknesses in Colorado’s game. Moreover, they must play stingy defense to have a chance.

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

The Avalanche continue to limp on. Unfortunately, they have not had the services of Gabriel Landeskog in their lineup. It has hindered their offense and taken away an important element of their game. Now, they are also without Cale Makar, who has missed a few games.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 32 goals and 26 assists, with six powerplay goals. Meanwhile, Nathan Mackinnon has 13 goals and 39 assists, with four powerplay conversions. Makar may not play, and the Avs will miss his production. Ultimately, he has 13 goals and 30 assists, with five goals on the extra-man attack. These three have carried a struggling Colorado offense that ranks 23rd in goals and 23rd in shooting percentage. However, the Avs are still a top-10 team on the powerplay, ranking eighth on the powerplay.

Georgiev is 19-11-3 with a goals-against average of 2.62 and a save percentage of .918. Ultimately, he leads a team that is fifth in goals allowed but ranks 20th on the penalty kill.

The Avalanche could cover the spread if they can draw multiple penalties and get some powerplay chances. Then, they must convert on their chances.

Final Ducks-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche should be much better than they are. However, they have endured injuries, and it has hindered them. It is why it is difficult to imagine them blowing anyone out right now, even a team as bad as the Ducks. Therefore, expect Colorado to win this game, but they won’t blow the Ducks out. The Avs probably win this game 5-3.

Final Ducks-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Anaheim Ducks: +2.5 (-152)