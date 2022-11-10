By RB Hayek · 4 min read

Published 6 hours ago



The Calgary Flames head to Beantown to battle the Boston Bruins in an outer conference showdown at TD Garden. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and make a Flames-Bruins prediction and pick.

The Flames fell to the New Jersey Devils 3-2 n Tuesday night. Things started well when Nazem Kadri snipped a powerplay goal to give the Flames an early lead. It was his seventh goal of the season. However, things turned sour with an ugly second period where they surrendered the lead and trailed 2-1, entering the third. Tyler Toffoli ripped a powerplay goal, a rocket that careened past the goalie, for his fifth of the year. Ultimately, Nico Hischier gave the Devils the game-winner a few minutes later to seal a 3-2 win for the Devils.

The Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Monday night. Jake Debrusk got things going early by connecting on a centering pass from David Pastrnak for a powerplay goal, his fifth tally of the season. Soon, the Blues tied it, and we had a 1-1 game going into the third. Patrice Bergeron changed that by connecting off a pass from Brad Marchand and clinging it past the goalie’s stick side for his fifth marker of the year. Next, Trent Frederic picked off a pass and slapped it home for his third goal of the season to seal the win.

The Bruins have won six of the previous ten showdowns. Ironically, the Flames shut out the Bruins 4-0 at TD Garden last season, while the Bruins won 4-2 at the Saddledome. Dan Vladar was the highlight for the Flames, stopping all 28 shots during the shutout. Meanwhile, Linus Ullmark was a champion in the Boston win, stopping 40 shots.

The Flames are 1-1-1 on the road, while the Bruins are a perfect 7-0. Also, Calgary has gone 3-5-2 over 10 games, while the Bruins have gone 8-2.

Here are the Ducks-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Flames-Bruins Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-170)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 6 (-118)

Under: 6 (-104)

Why The Flames Could Cover The Spread

The Flames are better than their 5-5-2 record. Unfortunately, they have also delivered inconsistent results so far. Kadri leads the team with five goals and seven assists while adding three powerplay goals. Meanwhile, Toffoli has five goals, five assists, and three powerplay goals. Defenseman Rasmus Andersson has delivered with one goal and nine assists. Additionally, Elias Lindholm is doing his part with four goals and four assists, including two powerplay goals. Mikael Backlund has five goals and one assist. However, Jonathan Huberdeau has been the biggest disappointment. He only has tallied one goal and five assists, with the goal coming on the powerplay. At the moment, it seems like the Florida Panthers won the trade that brought Huberdeau to Calgary.

Jacob Markstrom has produced mixed results. He is 4-3-2 with a 2.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893. Thus, he must perform better to give the Flames a chance. Vladar is still on the roster if the Flames choose to go with him for tonight’s game.

The Flames will cover the spread if they can stop the powerhouse attack of Pastrnak, Bergeron, and Marchand. Likewise, Huberdeau must start producing.

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins are the best team in the NHL right now. Consequently, it has been a little bit of everything. They can score, defend and build the pace. Pastrnak leads the team with eight goals and 12 assists, along with two powerplay goals. Meanwhile, defenseman Hampus Lindholm has come out of nowhere to produce four goals and nine assists. Lindholm has never scored more than 31 points in a season and is currently on pace to shatter that mark. Additionally, Bergeron keeps chugging, with five goals and six assists, with two goals on the extra-man attack. DeBrusk has five goals and five assists, with one tally on the powerplay. Likewise, veteran David Krejci has delivered two goals and seven assists, with one marker on the powerplay. Taylor Hall is still producing with four goals and five assists, and one on special teams.

Ullmark is having a career year so far. He is 9-1 with a 2.05 goals against average and a save percentage of .932 with one shutout. He hopes to continue the pace against a Calgary offense that can score.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can continue the ferocious attack. Additionally, they must prevent the Flames from getting opportunities on the powerplay.

Final Flames-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Flames are too talented to keep struggling. Additionally, the Bruins are due for a home loss. It is tough to pick Boston to lose, but Calgary beat them last year. Expect them to at least cover the spread and make it enjoyable.

Final Flames-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-170)