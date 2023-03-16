A pivotal western conference matchup is in the making as the Calgary Flames take on the Vegas Golden Knights. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Flames-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed.

Fresh off a gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes, the Calgary Flames are in desperate need to reel off some wins down the stretch. Coming into play with a 30-24-14 record overall, the Flames sit five points behind the final wild card spot out west.

On the other side of things, the Golden Knights happen to be sitting in the comfortable position of being the leading point-getter in the entire western conference with 90 overall. Not to mention, Vegas has won four straight games overall as they look to be in top shape heading into this contest.

Here are the Flames-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Flames-Golden Knights Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-255)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+205)

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How To Watch Flames vs. Golden Knights

TV: Hulu+

Stream: Hulu+

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The Flames Could Cover The Spread

After exploding for 111 points with a 50-21-11 a season ago, Calgary has failed to meet those same standards a season later as the Flames are in desperate need to string together some wins. Although they were able to record a point in the overtime defeat to Arizona, the Flames expect more out of their troops moving forward.

In order to find a way to cover the spread, Calgary will need to make it its life mission to harass the Golden Knights on defense every chance they get. Above all else, one thing that Calgary bettors can rely on is the fact that the Flames are as well-balanced as any team in the league. Most importantly, staying out of the penalty box and putting their body in the way of some shots in the crease will ultimately do wonders for Calgary’s odds of covering the spread.

Above all else, be on the lookout for goalie Jacob Markstrom to have a strong say in whether or not the Flames are able to overcome their recent winning woes. Certainly, Calgary will have their scoring opportunities, but the chances of them covering will ultimately fall on the shoulders of Markstrom’s ability to stop pucks at a consistent rate.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

On paper, the Golden Knights are the for sure favorite especially since they boast a respectable record within the confines of their home arena, but Vegas will still need to do perfect the little things in order to take care of the Flames.

The first act of business that Vegas will need to conduct happens to be a balanced effort from both sides of the ice. Averaging 3.21 goals per game while holding the opposition to only 2.72 scores per contest. Not only have the Golden Knights been red-hot as of late, but their offense especially has been clicking on all cylinders with a total of 14 goals in their last three contests.

If Vegas is gonna avoid cooling down from finding the back of the net, then focusing on their extra-man attack will prove to be critical. At first glance, Vegas only converts on 21% of their power-play opportunities on the season, as the Golden Knights rank within the bottom half of the league in that category in comparison to the rest of the NHL. Alas, don’t be surprised if Vegas kea. great effort to get some good looks offensively when given the extra-man advantage throughout this one.

One of the more positive impact players on this roster happens to be the veteran goaltender and former longtime Los Angeles King in Jonathan Quick. Acquired by Vegas before the trade deadline, Quick is 4-0-0 in his four starts with his new club and remains as a stellar option for Vegas in net. If he can continue his dominating prowess, then watch out for the Golden Knights to have a huge night altogether.

Final Flames-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

While the Flames haven’t endured as much success as the Golden Knights have had this season, Calgary is no doubt in desperation mode with 14 games remaining as every contest from here on out will determine whether or not postseason play will be in play. With that being said, side with Calgary to get the job done on the road.

Final Flames-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Flames +1.5 (-255)