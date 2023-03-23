The Las Vegas Golden Knights are in Calgary to square off with the Flames in this Pacific division matchup. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Flames prediction, pick and we will let you know how to watch the game.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights are currently the best team in the Western Conference points-wise. A record of 44-21-6 has given them 94 points and a two-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings in the division. Las Vegas will need to keep their foot on the gas in these last 11 games as they look to secure the top spot in the West. The Golden Knights have won eight of their last ten games and five of their last six road games.

The Calgary Flames come into this one having a little bit of ground to make up. They have earned themselves 79 points on the year with a record of 32-25-15. The Flames sit just four points away from the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Calgary is coming off a solid 5-1 road victory over Anaheim, but have won just five of their last ten games. They need to pick up the pace to end the season if they want to make the playoffs.

These two teams have met three times before, with the game Thursday night being the fourth and final game. In the previous three, Calgary has won two of them. The Flamers were able to hold Las Vegas to just two goals in both the games they have won.

Here are the Golden Knights-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Flames Odds

Las Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-200)

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Flames

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, SportsNet Canada

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights score 3.25 goals per game, but it comes from many different players on the ice. They have nobody with over 30 goals, but they do have 11 players with over 10 goals. Four of their players have over 30 assists and three have over 50 points. The Golden Knights do a great job at spreading the defense and sharing the puck. This is something they will need to do a lot vs. the Flames because Calgary allows the second least shots against per game this year. However, the Flames are one of just five teams in the league with a .890 save percentage or worse. If Las Vegas can get shots on net, they will put themselves in great position to win.

Having scored just two goals in the two of the three games they have face Calgary, The Golden Knights need to find a way to net a third goal. When scoring three or more goals this season, Las Vegas has a record of 39-2-1. Jonathan Quick is expected to be in net for this game and he is coming off a 31-save game vs. the Vancouver Canucks. The Golden Knights need that third goal, but if they get that, they will win this game.

Why The Flames Could Cover The Spread

The Flames take the second most shots in the NHL. Jonathan Quick has a save percentage below .900 on the year. If Calgary can get a lot of shots on goal, they will find the back of net a few times in this game. In their last game vs. Las Vegas, the Flames were able to light the lamp seven times. In this game, they scored six of their goals when Quick was in goal. Keeping this same gameplan is important if Calgary wants to have the same kind of success they did on March 16.

One thing Calgary did really well in their last game against Las Vegas was stop the attack. The Flames held the Golden Knights to just 19 shots on the game. Keeping Vegas below 20 shots was how they were able to win this game. Do not expect the Flames to hold their opponent below 20 shots again, but if they can continue to limit the scoring opportunies, they can win this game. Calgary also had 37 hits to Las Vegas’ 23 hits. This type of physical play was key to limiting the Golden Knights to just two goals and 19 shots.

Final Golden Knights-Flames Prediction & Pick

The Flames have won twice vs. the Golden Knights this season, but two of those wins came on the road. Las Vegas is very good on the road, and have outscored their opponents by over a goal a game in their last 10. Las Vegas should get the win in this game, and if they lose, it will only be by one.

Final Golden Knights-Flames Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights +1.5 (-200), Over 6.5 (+102)