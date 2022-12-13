By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

After a letdown of a season a year ago, the Vegas Golden Knights are eager to prove that they are contenders as they face off with another one of the Western Conference’s best in the Winnipeg Jets. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Golden Knights-Jets prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Entering tonight’s matchup, we last saw Vegas on the ice when they were bested 3-1 by the Boston Bruins. Even though they squared off with one of the top teams in hockey, the Golden Knights missed out on an opportunity to make some headlines around the league. Nevertheless, Vegas still sits at a flashy 20-9-1 record and has firm control of the Pacific Division.

Like Vegas, Winnipeg has found a sense of resurgence this season after a disheartening recent campaign. After years of being a constant playoff squad, the Jets took a massive step back by missing out on the postseason entirely last year. However, the tables have turned in their favor, and they now come into this game with an 18-8-1 overall mark. Already down 0-2 in the season series versus Vegas, nothing would be sweeter for Winnipeg to earn a triumphant victory this evening.

Here are the Golden Knights-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-210)

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+168)

Over: 6 (-114)

Under: 6 (-108)

Why The Knights Could Cover The Spread

Receiving a multitude of contributions from countless players on this roster, Vegas has done a tremendous job in sharing the love and getting multiple skaters involved on both ends at a consistent rate. Entering this showdown as the road team, the Golden Knights have managed to secure 13 victories over the course of their previous 16 road games and have proven that they can be just as dependent away from their home building.

While Vegas has maintained their steadiness, they surely want to improve upon an average 15-14 record against the spread. For as good as their record may show, this has been an area where Vegas has been slightly underwhelming, to say the least. Regardless, the Golden Knights will want to attack the Jets in ways that leave Winnipeg gasping for air.

For starters, expect Vegas to play an aggressive brand of hockey that lets them take the crowd out of it early. This all starts with Vegas’ ability to keep the puck within the Jets’ zone. In the loss to the Bruins, the Golden Knights did not do a good enough job of setting up the offense to the best of their abilities because Boston was able to outwork and out-physical Vegas to the puck. When the final horn sounded, Vegas was out-hit 45-26.

At first glance, Vegas could improve on a power-play percentage that ranks within the middle of the pack in the league. If Vegas continues to swing and miss on opportunities, then they will find it difficult to get anything going versus a stingy Jets defense that makes few mistakes.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

When it comes to the Jets’ ability to cover the spread tonight, the most important thing for bettors to keep their eyes on will be on which standout playmaker will come up clutch in the critical moments of the contest. As it currently stands, Winnipeg boasts one of the deeper rosters in hockey as they have had five players accumulate at least 20 points each thus far. Not to mention, but when the Jets are coming off one day of rest, they are 6-1 in their previous seven games. Of course, this is without mentioning that Winnipeg is 4-0 at home versus Vegas dating back to the last couple of seasons and have often given the Golden Knights fits at the Canada Life Centre.

Combined with their elite scoring ability is a defense that is definitely no joke. Statistically, Winnipeg possesses the fourth-best defense when it comes to goals allowed as the Jets have only surrendered a shade north of 2.50 per game. In addition, another stat that proves how legit this defensive unit is is that they rank within the top ten of the league in total shots allowed. Moreover, goalie Connor Hellebuyuck has played as a man possessed between the iron as he has posted numbers near the top of all eligible goaltenders. Simply put, when the stout Winnipeg netminder is feeling himself, it is practically game over for whoever opposes him.

Final Golden Knights-Jets Prediction & Pick

Who doesn’t love these types of matchups in the month of December? Clearly, both sides are building steady momentum as contenders out west and this clash on the ice will prove to be a good measuring stick to see where each team is at. However, only one side is able of covering, and the chances of Winnipeg pulling it off is greater due to their recent home dominance.

Final Golden Knights-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets -1.5 (+168)