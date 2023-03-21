The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Empire state to take on the New York Rangers in a top Metropolitan division matchup. This game continues our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hurricanes are looking to secure the one seed in the Metropolitan division for the second straight year. They currently sit at the top of the division by just one point with a record of 45-15-8. Carolina gets production from a variety of players as Sebastian Aho leads the team in goals, Brent Burns leads the team in assists and Martin Necas leads the team in points. The Hurricanes round all that out with some of the best defense in the NHL. They give up just 2.56 goals per game, but a lot of that is because of their defense. The Carolina goaltenders have the least amount of saves in the NHL. Not to be discredited, their goaltenders lead the league in shutouts.

The Rangers are sitting in third place in the Metropolitan division with a record of 41-19-10. A win tonight would bring them closer to catching their opponents at the top of the division. The Rangers will have to match the Carolina defense in this game and they are very much capable. They give up just 2.7 goals per game on the season. Artemi Panarin is top 20 in the NHL in assists and points, Mike Zibanejad is toop 15 in goals and Adam Fox is also top 15 in assists. Newcomer Patrick Kane has three goals and four assists in nine games with Rangers.

These two teams have met twice this season with the Rangers winning both games.

Here are the Hurricanes-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Rangers Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-260)

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+210)

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports South, MSG Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes have some of the better skaters in the NHL. Nobody jumps off the stat sheet, but they do everything well. They play especially well on the road. They have the least amount of regulation losses while playing away from home. Overtime is still a loss, yes, but it gaurantees them a point, and it gaurantees they cover the spread. They need to continue their solid play on the road if they want to remain at the top of the division. They really spread around the starter in net, but no matter who it is, they all average less than 2.5 goals allowed per game. They have given up five goals and six goals vs. the Rangers in their other games, so they will need to step it up in this one.

Carolina needs to find a way to score at least three times in this game. When they do that, they have a record of 40-4-4. With good play from their goaltenders, three goals should be enough to do it. When giving up at most three goals, the Hurricans have won 38 times.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers have been playing well all season, but especially in the last 10 games. In their last 10, New York is averaging 3.8 goals per game while only giving up 2.3. They have been scoring above their season average scoring four or more goals in seven of their last ten which includes their last four. In their last two games, New York has six goals and seven goals, so their offense has been clicking lately. Although Carolina plays exceptionally well while on the defensive, the Rangers have been able to score five goals and six goals in their previous two games vs. their division foe. New York knows what works against Carolina, and they will have to stick to that game plan if they want to pull away in this game.

The New York offense is getting hot at the right time, but their defense and goaltender are playing very well. In their last ten games, they have allowed three or more goals just three times. Their goalies now have two straight shutouts as well. When allowing three goals or less, the Rangers have a record of 36-6-9. Both times they have played the Hurricanes, they gave up just two goal and three goals.

Final Hurricanes-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers have been playing very well lately, and in front of their home crowd, they should continue to roll. They also have the Hurricanes number so far this season. Carolina has given up five or more goals in just eight games this season and two of those game have been the Rangers. Expect the home team to win this one and cover the spread.

Final Hurricanes-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+210), Over 5.5 (-132)