The Carolina Hurricanes take on the ottawa senators Monday night! Check out our NHL odds series as we hand out a Hurricanes-Senators prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch the game.

The Hurricanes are atop the Metropolitan division with 109 points. They have only three games remaining, but the division race is as tight as its been all year. Carolina leads the New Jersey Devils by one point and the New York Rangers by three points. The Hurricanes have not been playing well recently as they have won just four of their last 10 games while dropping their last two. They took on the Buffalo Sabres Saturday night and lost a close one 4-3. Sebastian Aho, Jesper Fast and Seth Jarvis all scored in the loss.

The Senators have now been eliminated from the playoffs. They are not having a bad season, but it could obviously be better. Their record of 38-35-7 has gotten them 83 points on the year. Ottawa has won just four of their last 10 games, but came away with a win on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Senators had seven different players score in the game en route to their 7-4 win.

These two teams have met twice this season with both matchups coming in Carolina. The Hurricanes were able to take both games allowing just two goals in total.

Here are the Hurricanes-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Senators Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+128)

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-154)

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Senators

TV: Bally Sports South, TSN Canada

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

Carolina has been one of the best goaltending teams in the league. They allow just 2.54 goals per game and have given up that amount in their last 10 as well. Frederik Andersen is expected to start in net for Carolina in this game. He has had a good year and is top ten in goals allowed per game. This will be his first start against the Senators this season. This should not matter as Andersen has allowed three goals or less in his last six games. When the Hurricanes give up three goals or less, they have a record of 43-8-7. As long as Carolina keeps the Senators under four goals, they will have a good chance at winning this one.

Why The Senators Could Cover The Spread

The Senators will need to play well in net. Mads Sogaard will get the start for Ottawa at goaltender in this game. He has a great chance at having a good game in this one as Carolina has scored just 2.2 goals per game in their last 10. As long as Carolina keeps playing poorly on the attack, the Senators will keep it close.

With the Hurricanes poor attack lately, the Senators do not need to score a bunch of goals to cover the spread. Ottawa has scored 3.5 goals per game in their last 10, so they are putting puck in net. Tim Stutzle leads the team in goals, but he had two assists in their last game against Tampa Bay. Nonetheless, the Senators will look for him to lead the charge and end the season on a high note.

Final Hurricanes-Senators Prediction & Pick

Expect a lower scoring game in this one. The Hurricanes are struggling to end the year, and their playoff spot is clinched. The Senators should find a way to keep this one close on home ice.

Final Hurricanes-Senators Prediction & Pick: Senators +1.5 (-154), Under 6.5 (-124)