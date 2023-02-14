The Carolina Hurricanes (34-10-8) will look to add to their points total atop the standings in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals (28-21-6) target to net two points this Tuesday night to boost their chances to snatch at least a wild card spot. With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Carolina Hurricanes-Washington Capitals prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:00 PM ET.

Here are the Carolina Hurricanes-Washington Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Carolina Hurricanes -Washington Capitals Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+164)

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-205)

Over: 6.0 (-110)

Under: 6.0 (-110)

How To Watch Carolina Hurricanes -Washington Capitals

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Why The Carolina Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

Carolina is looking to get back on track right away following a stumble last Saturday when they lost to the New York Rangers at home, 6-2. It was not the way the Hurricanes wanted to come out following the All-Star break, so now that they have shaken off the rusts, they should be in much better form when they take on Alex Ovechkin and company for the second time this season.

The Hurricanes, which won the first meeting with Washington way back in October at home via a shootout to the tune of a 3-2 score, had emerged victorious in seven straight games before the All-Star break. Over that stretch, Carolina took down the likes of the Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars, and the Boston Bruins. In their last eight games overall, the Hurricanes have scored 34 goals and allowed only 24, while posting a fantastic 5-vs-5 57.3 CF% and a 100.4 PDO. Going back to the October win against the Capitals, Carolina could have won in a much more convincing fashion then, given how they dominated the possession and shot battle.

The Hurricanes had 43 shot even-strength shot attempts in that contest to just 27 by Washington. The game ended with Carolina having an even-strength 52.91 xGF% to only 47.09 xGF% by Washington. That’s actually reflective of the season the Hurricanes are having. Carolina is No. 1 in the NHL with a 5-vs-5 59.7 CF%. The Hurricanes’ 5-vs-5 59.3 FF% is also the best in the league so far in the 2022-23 NHL regular season.

Sebastian Aho now leads the Hurricanes in goals with 23 on the season after netting five in the last five Carolina games. Martin Necas, meanwhile, is second with 21 goals. Andrei Svechnikov has not scored a goal for quite some time now, but he’s got six assists in the last five outings. He scored a goal in regulation in the win over Washington and also got the game-winning score in the shootout, so the prospect of sharing the ice with the Capitals could bode well for the 22-year-old forward. The Hurricanes hit the ice later tonight having won all of their last four games away from home.

Why The Washington Capitals Could Cover The Spread

Just after a huge 2-1 road win over the Boston Bruins, arguably the best team in the NHL, last Saturday, the Capitals got their momentum ruined the following day, as they got victimized by the San Jose Sharks in a 4-1 loss at home. Washington is eyeing consistency with the regular season nearing the homestretch.

The Capitals can consider themselves partly lucky for coming away with a 5-5-0 record in their last 10 outings, considering that they have surrendered more goals (31) than their opponents (25) during that span. Washington could also just be too fatigued to put up a fight against San Jose, as the Caps had just given it their all a night before in a road game versus Boston. The fire should burn hotter this time for Washington after enjoying a full day of rest on Monday.

For what it’s worth, the Capitals have won 14 of their last 17 games following a day of inaction. Moreover, having a home-ice advantage in Tuesday’s meeting with Carolina is a great sign for the Capitals. For one, they have won 13 of their last 18 home games against the Hurricanes. Washington is going to need its top line to be more active tonight. The trio of Alex Ovechkin, Dylan Strome, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel has come up with just a goal and an assist in the last five games. Ovi has 32 goals on the season to go with 22 assists, but support hasn’t been easy to come by for him. Plus, it’s been reported that Ovechkin is going to be out for tonight’s hockey game.

Marcus Johansson is second on the team despite just 13 goals. With such a putrid offense at the moment, Washington’s success this Tuesday could very well be dictated by how well the team’s goaltending will play. Darcy Kuemper could return in front of the net after the Capitals let Charlie Lindgren handle the goaltending chores in the San Jose game. Kuemper turned away 27 of 28 shots on goal by the Bruins to improve his season record to 16-14-4 to go with a 2.57 GA/G and a .916 SV%.

Final Carolina Hurricanes-Washington Capitals Prediction & Pick

It’s hard to trust Washington at the moment, given their struggles on offense. The Hurricanes should be fine in this game even after the debacle against the Rangers. Taking the Hurricanes to win and cover.

Final Carolina Hurricanes-Washington Capitals Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes -1.5