The New York Rangers (33-14-7-2) welcome the Winnipeg Jets (34-21-1-0) in the Big Apple this Monday night for what should be an intriguing East vs. West battle. With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Winnipeg Jets-New York Rangers prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:00 PM ET.

Here are the Winnipeg Jets-New York Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Winnipeg Jets-New York Rangers Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-172)

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 6.0 (-118)

Under: 6.0(-104)

How To Watch Winnipeg Jets-New York Rangers

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Winnipeg Jets Could Cover The Spread

Winnipeg is in the middle of a four-game road trip in which the Jets have gone winless so far. The Jets started that journey with a 3-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets last Thursday and that was followed by a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Playing on the second game of a back-to-back, the Jets will look to gather all the strength it can to overcome the red-hot Rangers. It helps Winnipeg’s confidence that it won in the first meeting with the Rangers way back in October at home, 4-1.

A lot has changed since, though, so the recent performances of New York and Winnipeg carry more relevance in this upcoming matchup at Madison Square Garden. Although the Jets have been losing of late, some underlying factors point that they’re merely being unlucky and that they are due for a big win sooner than later. The Jets have posted an even-strength CF% better than 50% in each of their last three games. Perhaps Winnipeg can get a boost on offense from their special teams. The Jets entered the Devils game fourth so far in the 2022-23 NHL regular season with an 83.33 percent success rate on the power play. They were unable to find the back of the net on two PP trie versus the Devils, but Winnipeg’s special teams must be licking their chops over the prospect of punishing the Rangers’ shaky defense when shorthanded.

The Rangers have allowed four goals on nine power play chances of their opponents over the last three games. Mark Scheifele and Pierre-Luc Dubois are the top PP machines for the Jets this season, as they have scored nine and eight goals on the man advantage, respectively, so far this season.

The Jets have won four of their last five games on a Monday. They don’t also seem to find many problems when playing on such a short turnaround, having won five of their last seven games on zero days of rest.

Why The New York Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on the road last Saturday, but don’t let that fool you about how hot this team has been of late. Before falling prey to the Flames, the Rangers went on a seven-game undefeated streak. And during that stretch, New York’s offense was eating opponents alive, averaging 5.14 goals per game despite an even strength 46.9 CF%.

The arrival of six-time 30-goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko is also starting to benefit New York’s offensive production, as he has scored two goals in five games so far in Rangers colors, including one in the loss to Calgary.

Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin, meanwhile, are the ones Winnipeg should be even more worried about. Zibanejad has five goals and two assists in the last five Rangers games while Panarin has six goals and six assists in that same span. There’s also Chris Kreider, who has found the back of the net three times with three helpers, also in the last five outings. It’s going to be bad news for Winnipeg if Igor Shesterkin returns to action after the Rangers let Jaroslav Halak patrol the crease in the loss to Calgary.

Shesterkin is likely to start later tonight, and he carries with him a 25-8-7 record — the third-best record in the NHL — along with a 2.55 GA/G and .914 SV%. Among goalies with at least 25 appearances, Shesterkin is seventh with 15.6 goals saved above expected and eighth with a 0.007 save% above expected. The Rangers hit the ice tonight with a 5-0 record in their last five games at Madison Square Garden.

Final Winnipeg Jets-New York Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Winnipeg Jets wins the possession battle and finds a way to eke out at least a two-goal victory against the Rangers. Also take note that the Jets are 17-11 against the spread in road games this season while the Rangers are just 10-19 ATS at home.

Final Winnipeg Jets-New York Rangers Prediction & Pick: Winnipeg Jets +1.5 (-172)