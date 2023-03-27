The Seattle Kraken face off with the Minnesota Wild in a Western Conference matchup. This game continues our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Wild prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch.

The Kraken have 88 points on the season and sit first in the wild card. They lead the second-place wild-card team by only three points. However, they trail the Edmonton Oilers by only three points for third place in the division. Seattle is 5-3-2 in their last ten games. Last time out the Kraken put up seven goals in their win against the Nashville Predators.

The Minnesota Wild are in a tight Central division race. With 93 points, they lead the Central by just one point. The second and third-place teams are tied at 92, so every game for the Wild is an important one to end the season. Home ice advantage is crucial in the playoffs, and the Wild want to lock it down for at least the first round. The Wild are 6-1-3 in their last ten. In their last game, the Wild won a low-scoring affair against the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1.

If the season ended today, these two teams would be a first-round playoff matchup. The Kraken and Wild have met twice this season, splitting the games.

Here are the Kraken-Wild NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Kraken-Wild Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-225)

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+184)

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Kraken vs. Wild

TV: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports North

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

The Kraken have the second most road wins in the NHL. They score 3.8 goals per game on the road and give up 3.2. The Wild have good goaltending play, but the Kraken have a strong attack on the road. Seattle played in Minnesota back in November and won that game 4-0.

Seattle has played 12 games in the month of March, and Vince Dunn one of the best players on the team. He has a point in all but one game in March. In those 12 games, he has 16 total points. 14 of those points came off the assist. Dunn is doing a great job finding the open guy, and feeding him. Dunn will need to do this a lot in this game as the Wild do not give up many goals.

Minnesota is bottom of the league in shot percentage. The Kraken are not the best team in net, but they are capable of making saves. The Kraken need to step into the shooting lanes, and block some shots. The Wild do not score a lot, but the Kraken will need to make sure they do not give up easy scoring opportunities.

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

The Wild are very good in net. They give up the third least amount of goals per game. The Kraken takes less than 30 shots per game. If Seattle can limit the shots taken by Seattle, they will be in good position to keep the Kraken high-powered offense down. They will have to do this especially because their leading goal scorer has missed a few games, and is likely to miss the game Monday night as well.

Minnesota can play a little more aggressively as well. Seattle is not good on the power play this season. The Wild need to get physical and force the Kraken into mistakes. If they get called for a penalty here or there, that is okay. Minnesota has a penalty kill above 80 percent, and the Kraken are bottom ten in power-play goals. Playing strong and physical against the Kraken attack is important for the Wild in this one.

Final Kraken-Wild Prediction & Pick

The Kraken are a very good road team. In two games against the Wild this year, they have given up only one goal. Kraken should cover this spread.

Final Kraken-Wild Prediction & Pick: Kraken +1.5 (-225), Over 5.5 (-140)