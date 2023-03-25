Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Carolina Hurricanes today. Come to Carolina with us as we share our NHL odds series, make a Maple Leafs-Hurricanes prediction and pick and show you how to watch.

The Maple Leafs defeated the Panthers 6-2. Initially, they entered the second period embroiled in a 1-1 tie. But the Leafs went off in the second period and took a 4-2 lead entering the third period. Then, they padded the lead with two more goals to secure the win. Matt Murray made 33 saves to preserve the victory. Also, Auston Matthews had two goals to help the win. John Tavares added three assists. Additionally, the Leafs won despite only winning 46 percent of the faceoffs. The Maple Leafs went 1 for 4 on the powerplay but allowed a powerplay goal. Furthermore, they blocked 12 shots.

The Hurricanes fell 2-1 to the New York Rangers. Initially, they looked like they were going to win as they led 1-0. But they allowed goals in the second and third periods to fall to the Rangers. Somehow, they lost despite firing 29 shots at goalie Igor Shesterkin. But only Sebastian Aho managed to get a shot through. Significantly, the Hurricanes won 59 percent of their faceoffs. But the Canes also whiffed on all three powerplay chances and blocked seven shots. Unfortunately, the offense just could not convert on their opportunities.

The Maple Leafs enter the game with a record of 43-19-9 and are in second place in the Atlantic Division. Also, they are 6-3-1 over 10 games. The Maple Leafs are 18-12-4 away from home. Meanwhile, the Canes are 46-16-8 and are in first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes are 6-4 over 10 games. Likewise, they are 24-9-2 at home.

The Maple Leafs are attempting to sweep the season series. First, they won 3-1 in Carolina and then won 5-2 at home. The Canes are 4-5-1 over 10 games. Now, the Leafs will attempt to sweep the season series. But the only chance of a playoff rematch will come if both teams can make it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Hurricane Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-200)

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes

TV: ESPN+, BSSO, CBC and SNO

Stream: NHL

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Maple Leafs Could Cover The Spread

The Leafs are loaded on offense. Now, they must continue the momentum against the stingiest defense in the league. Mitchell Marner has 28 goals and 64 assists. Also, William Nylander has 36 goals and 45 assists. Matthews has 34 goals and 39 assists. Likewise, Tavares has 30 goals and 42 assists. These players lead an offense that is ninth in goals, seventh in shooting percentage, and second on the powerplay.

Matt Murray or John Woll will get the start. Significantly, Murray is 14-7-2 with a goals-against average of 2.92 and a save percentage of .906. Woll is 5-2 with a goals-against average of 2.45 and a save percentage of .922. Ultimately, they play behind a defense that is eighth in goals allowed and 12th on the penalty kill.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if their offense can get through the Carolina brick wall. Then, the defense must hold the fort.

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes are in trouble as they lost one of their best players recently. Unfortunately, Andrei Svechnikov is out for the season with a torn ACL. But they still have playmakers.

Martin Necas has 27 goals and 38 assists. Likewise, Aho has 31 goals and 28 assists. Defenseman Brent Burns has 12 goals and 41 assists. Now, these three lead an offense that is 16th in goals, 24th in shooting percentage, and 17th on the power play.

Goalie Frederik Andersen is 19-8 with a goals-against average of 2.44 and a save percentage of .903. Ultimately, he plays behind a defense that is second in goals allowed and second on the penalty kill. The Hurricanes play incredibly stingy defense and allow only 25.76 shots per game a night. Also, they find ways to press the offense. They will need to do it all against a tough Toronto offense.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can capitalize on their chances and score. Then, their stingy defense must hold down a powerful offense.

Final Maple Leafs-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Leafs have dominated the series this season. Ultimately, the Canes may play better in this one. They might not win, but they will not let the Leafs blow them out. Therefore, expect a close game that goes down to the wire with one team emerging with a one-goal victory.

Final Maple Leafs-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-200)