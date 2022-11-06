NHL Odds: Panthers vs. Ducks prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022

The Florida Panthers will drive south on the Santa Ana Freeway to meet the Anaheim Ducks in a showdown at Honda Center on Sunday night. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Ducks prediction and pick.

The Panthers fell 5-4 to the Los Angeles Kings last night. Florida trailed 4-3 in the third period when they tied the game on game-tying snipe from Carter Verhaeghe. Significantly, it was his second of the night and gave Florida life after floundering throughout the night. But things unraveled at the very end. Ultimately, the Kings notched the game-winning goal with not much time remaining to give the Kings the win. Verhaeghe finished with two goals, while Matthew Tchachuk contributed an assist.

The Ducks defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-4 in the shootout. Consequently, it was the second time they took a shootout decision against the Sharks in San Jose in five days. The Ducks rallied from a 4-2 deficit against the San Jose Sharks in the middle of the third period to score two goals to force overtime. Initially, it looked like a terrible night for the Ducks. They trailed in shots 43-16 at one point before finishing with a shot differential of 50-25 for San Jose. Mason McTavish scored a goal while coming out of the penalty box to cut the deficit to 4-3. Then, Adam Henrique chipped a rebound in with 1:14 left to tie the game. Neither team could score the rest of the way, forcing the shootout. Ultimately, Henrique crafted the winner in the fifth round to give the Ducks the victory.

The Panthers have won seven of the previous 10 games against the Ducks. Significantly, they swept the season series against Anaheim last season. The Panthers blanked the Ducks 3-0 on the road and edged them out 3-2 at home in overtime.

One essential player from both games no longer plays for the Panthers. Ultimately, the Panthers traded Jonathan Huberdeau, who contributed multiple points in both games. Anthony Duclair was a significant factor in the home game, scoring two goals, including one on the powerplay to beat the Ducks.

Here are the Panthers-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Panthers-Ducks Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+112)

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-138)

Over: 6.5 (-108)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers muddled in inconsistency. Likewise, their scoring is not up to par. The Panthers rank 15th in goals and last in shooting percentage. Additionally, they are 31st in powerplay percentage and 28th on the penalty kill. Florida misses Huberdeau’s abilities on the extra-man attack, which has hindered them. Moreover, they are 20th in goals allowed.

Tkachuk is thriving with five goals and 11 assists. Also, Aleksander Barkov has two goals and seven assists, including two on the powerplay. Verhaeghe now has seven goals and four assists. Additionally, Brandon Montour has three goals and five assists. The rest of the roster has disappointed. Sam Reinhart is off to a terrible start, with only three assists. Significantly, he has yet to score a goal.

Spencer Knight will be the starter today. Knight is 3-1 with a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899. Amazingly, he is 1-0 with a perfect save percentage against the Ducks, as he defeated them in a shutout performance last season.

The Panthers could cover the spread if they play better on the early end. Hence, they cannot stumble on defense and must figure out how to score, especially on the powerplay.

Why The Ducks Could Cover The Spread

The Ducks have won four games, and not a single one of them has happened in regulation. Anaheim is 1-0 in overtime and 3-1 in the shootout. However, they have given up too many shots and goals.

Anaheim ranks 19th in goal scoring and 16th in shooting percentage. Conversely, they struggle on special teams. The Ducks rank 30th on the powerplay and 31st on the penalty kill. Unfortunately, they are also 31st in penalty minutes. Anaheim is 31st in goals allowed, and the bad start to their season defensively has resulted in eight losses through the first 12 games.

Troy Terry has five goals and 10 assists. Likewise, Trevor Zegras has seven goals and four assists. Ryan Strome has three goals and five assists, while Frank Vatrano has four goals and an assist. John Klingberg still has not scored a goal for the Ducks, yet.

The Ducks will cover the spread if they can gain possession and stay out of the penalty box. Moreover, they must score early to prevent Knight from getting into a groove.

Final Panthers-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Panthers are the superior team. However, the Ducks will put up a fight and keep this game close. Expect the Ducks to cover the spread.

Final Panthers-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-138)