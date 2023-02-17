The Pittsburgh Penguins visit Long Island to face off with the New York Islanders. We’re at UBS Arena sharing our NHL odds series, making a Penguins-Islanders prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Penguins are coming off a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Significantly, backup goalie Casey DeSmith made 38 saves. Jake Guentzel made two goals. Likewise, Sidney Crosby distributed three assists. The Penguins won despite winning only 33 percent of their faceoffs. Also, they went 0 for 3 on the powerplay and killed both penalties. The Pens also blocked 13 shots.

The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators. Initially, it was scoreless in the second period when Ryan Pulock broke the drought with a goal. But then the Senators scored two, and the Islanders trailed 2-1 in the third. Then, Brock Nelson tied it to send it into OT. The Islanders missed both shootout goals and went 1 for 6 on the powerplay.

The Penguins come into this game with a record of 27-17-9. Additionally, they are 12-11-5 on the road. The Penguins are 5-2-3 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Islanders enter this game with a record of 27-23-7. The Islanders are 16-10-3 at the UBS Arena. Moreover, they are 4-4-2 over their past 10 games. The Penguins currently hold the first wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Islanders trail them by two points.

The Islanders defeated the Penguins 5-1 in the only matchup between the teams on December 27, 2022. Overall, the Islanders are 6-4 over their past 10 games against the Penguins. The Islanders are also 6-2-2 over their last 10 games.

Here are the Penguins-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Penguins-Islanders Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+220)

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-280)

Over: 6 (+102)

Under: 6 (-124)

How To Watch Penguins vs. Islanders

TV: ESPN+, TVAS, MSGS, Sportsnet

Stream: NHL

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Penguins Could Cover The Spread

The Penguins are not explosive but can strike at times. Moreover, they have one of the greatest players of all time on their team, and he is still productive enough to lead the team.

Crosby has 24 goals and 41 assists, including five powerplay conversions. Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin has 19 goals and 35 assists, with eight powerplay goals. Jake Guentzel has 23 goals and 26 assists, including five powerplay snipes. Ultimately, these three have helped build an offense that is 16th in goals, 18th in shooting percentage, and 17th on the powerplay.

The biggest story around the Penguins is the health of goalie Tristan Jarry. Initially, it appeared he would return on Wednesday against the Sharks. But the Penguins revealed he was not ready yet. Next, Jarry went to see the doctor yesterday to determine whether they would clear him to play in today’s game against the Islanders. It could prove a difference in how the Penguins do. Regardless, Jarry will fly to New York to join the team whether he is ready or not and will play with the Penguins sometime this weekend, based on the reports. The Penguins are 11-11-4 without Jarry this season. Therefore, they want him back as soon as possible. The Penguins are 16th in goals allowed and 12th on the penalty kill. Moreover, their defense must play efficiently to have a chance.

The Penguins will cover the spread if they can score early. Likewise, they must avoid penalties.

Why The Islanders Could Cover The Spread

The Islanders are still alive, despite their struggles. Somehow, they persevere despite a struggling offense that is not always consistent and can struggle to put pucks into the net.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 22 goals and 30 assists, with four powerplay conversions. Meanwhile, Mathew Barzal has 14 goals and 35 assists, including four powerplay goals. Anders Lee has 19 goals and 17 assists, with four snipes on the powerplay. Ultimately, these three help an offense that ranks only 21st in goals, 23rd in shooting percentage, and 27th on the powerplay.

Ilya Sorokin will likely start the first of the back-t0 back. However, there is a chance the Islanders might save him for the Boston Bruins and go with Semyon Varlamov today. The Islanders are 11th in goals allowed and fifth on the penalty kill.

The Islanders will cover the spread if they can convert on their chances on offenses. Then, they must clamp down on Crosby and Malkin and prevent any scoring opportunities.

Final Penguins-Islanders Prediction & Pick

It is difficult to make a prediction based on the unknown status of the goalies. However, neither team has an explosive offense and this could easily be a 3-2 game, based on the teams on the ice.

Final Penguins-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Under: 6 (-124)