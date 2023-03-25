Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The New York Rangers will face the Florida Panthers in Sunrise. We’re in Florida sharing our NHL odds series, making a Rangers-Panthers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers edged put the Hurricanes 2-1 in their last encounter. Initially, they trailed 1-0 entering the second period. Artemi Panarin evened it up on a pass from Mika Zibanejad and Vladimir Tarasenko. Then, the third period came along, and Adam Fox sealed the deal on a pass from Panarin and Zibanejad. Goalie Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves. Likewise, they killed all three penalties. The Rangers won despite only winning 41 percent of their faceoffs and whiffing on three powerplay chances. However, the Rangers were excellent on defense, blocking 18 shots.

The Panthers fell 6-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Initially, they entered the second period tied 1-1. But things fell apart in the second period as they surrendered two goals as they could not come back from it. Ultimately, it was a two-goal deficit entering the third period. The Panthers allowed two more goals in the final period to fall to Toronto. Significantly, they fired 35 shots at the Leafs but only managed two goals. The Panthers won 54 percent of their faceoffs and went 1 for 3 on the powerplay. Additionally, they also blocked 18 shots.

The Rangers come into this showdown with a record of 42-20-10 and are in third place in the Metropolitan Division. Also, they are 7-2-1 over 10 games. The Rangers are 21-8-6 away from Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, the Panthers come into this game with a record of 36-29-7 and are one point out of a playoff spot. The Panthers are 6-3-1 over 10 games. Likewise, they are 21-11-4 at home.

The Rangers have won both games this season, winning 5-3 in Florida and 6-2 at home. Additionally, the Panthers are 3-6-1 over 10 games against the Rangers.

Here are the Rangers-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Rangers-Panthers Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-215)

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+176)

Over: 6.5 (-132)

Under: 6.5 (+108)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Panthers

TV: ESPN+, BSFL and BSWI

Stream: NHL

Time: 5 PM ET/2 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are a team that can score often. Sometimes, they go on a cold spell, but they still have players that can make a mark. Panarin leads the charge with 24 goals and 58 assists. Likewise, Zibanejad has 37 goals and 42 assists. Fox has 11 goals and 54 assists. Meanwhile, Vincent Trocheck has 19 goals and 38 assists. These four help power a New York team that is 11th in goals, 11th in shooting percentage, and ninth on the powerplay.

Shesterkin is one of the best goalies in the NHL. Significantly, he is 33-12-7 with a goals-against average of 2.55 and a save percentage of .914. Shesterkin plays behind a defense that is fifth in goals allowed and is 13th on the penalty kill. Now, they take on a loaded Florida offense that can attack from any angle.

The Rangers will cover the spread if the core four can execute on their chances. Then, Shesterkin and the defense must stop this high-powered offense.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers will have a great game plan as they go after the Rangers and attempt to stay alive. Ultimately, they have the playmakers that can make it happen. Matthew Tkachuk leads the way with 35 goals and 62 assists. Likewise, Carter Verhaeghe has 36 goals and 29 assists. Aleksander Barkov has 18 goals and 46 assists. Meanwhile, defenseman Brandon Montour has 13 goals and 48 assists. These four lead an offense that is third in goals but 23rd in shooting percentage and 10th on the powerplay.

The Panthers will rely on either goalie Sergei Bobrovsky or Alex Lyon. Significantly, Bobrovsky is 24-18-3 with a goals-against average of 3.03 and a save percentage of .902. Lyon is 3-3-1 with a goals-against average of 4.08 and a save percentage of .876. Regardless, they will play behind a defense that is 23rd in goals allowed and 27th on the penalty kill. Can the defense actually make plays and not allow Panarin, Tarasenko, or Patrick Kane to roam free?

The Panthers will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting opportunities and build a strong lead. Then, they must stop Panarin, Kane, Tarasenko, and Fox. It will not be an easy test for them.

Final Rangers-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are loaded with elite players. Conversely, the Panthers have a leaky defense. It makes for a mismatch between the Rangers and Panthers. Therefore, expect the Rangers will find a way to get the job done as they skate circles around the Panthers and cover the spread.

Final Rangers-Panthers Prediction & Pick: New York Rangers: +1.5 (-215)