NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Bruins prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022

The Detroit Red Wings travel to Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden for an original six showcase. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Bruins prediction and pick.

The Red Wings are coming off a 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Initially, things looked good when Dylan Larkin put the Wings up early off a backhanded pass from Dominik Kubalik. It was Lark’s fourth of the season, putting Detroit up 1-0. However, things quickly unraveled when Dawson Mercer fired a one-timer past goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to tie it up. Jack Hughes followed that by connecting off a backhanded pass from Jesper Bratt to put the Devils up 2-1. Consequently, the Devils tallied a few more goals in the second period to put the game out of reach.

The Bruins defeated the Dallas Stars 3-1. First, David Pastrnak started the scoring by burning a one-timer past goalie Jake Oettinger for a goal. It was his fifth of the season, giving Boston the early lead. Alternatively, Dallas clapped back when Wyatt Johnson plucked one past Boston’s Linus Ullmark to tie it up. Taylor Hall responded by snapping a one-timer past Oettinger to give the Bruins their lead back. Subsequently, the Bruins finished it with an empty netter from Patrice Bergeron to seal the victory.

The Red Wings are 7-3 against the Bruins over the last 10. Likewise, they split the two games at the TD Garden last season, winning 2-1 and losing 5-1. Detroit is 2-6-2 over the previous 10 games played between the two at the TD Garden. Additionally, the Bruins have covered the spread in 7 of those 10 games. The over/under for this one is 6.5. Subsequently, the Wings and Bruins have scored under that mark in eight of the past 10 games.

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-134)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+110)

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

Why The Red Wings Could Cover The Spread

The Red Wings are 1-0-1 on the road this season. Thus, they have done well with their small sample size. But the TD Garden is a different beast. Likewise, they have struggled in their previous 10 games here, and it has been challenging to snag a victory here.

Kubalik and Larkin are the best scorers on the team early in the season. Ultimately, both have converted opportunities that have helped the Wings. Larkin has seven goals and seven assists through the first couple of weeks. Also, he has two powerplay goals and one powerplay assist. Kubalik has four goals and six assists. Additionally, he has one powerplay goal and three powerplay assists. Kubalik has never scored in four games against the Bruins.

The Red Wings might turn to Ville Husso today. Husso is 2-0-1 over three games and has produced a goals-against average of 2.00 while delivering a .939 save percentage. However, they might also go with Nedeljkovic. He has not had the best start, allowing goals while also not having much defense. Nedeljkovic is 1-1-1 in three games with a 3.96 goals-against average, and an .890 save percentage.

The Red Wings will cover the spread if they can play better defense in front of their net and avoid turnovers. Likewise, they must produce scoring early to take the crowd out of the game.

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins are undefeated at home. Moreover, they have dominated the five games they have played at the TD Garden. Boston continues to benefit from elite wingers like Pastrnak and Hall.

Pastrnak has five goals and seven assists. Also, he has one powerplay goal and three powerplay assists. Pastrnak has 10 goals and 10 assists in 21 career games against Detroit. Meanwhile, Hall has four goals and two assists so far this season. Likewise, he has five goals and 13 assists in 26 games against the Wings. Bergeron has produced four goals and three assists. Subsequently, he has 15 goals and 15 assists over 35 games against the Wings.

Ullmark will likely get the start today. Ullmark is 5-0 over six games with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can generate scoring early and take Detroit out of its element. Additionally, they will soar if Ullmark plays efficiently in net and holds the Wings down.

Final Red Wings-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Bruins have given no indication of any struggles. Aside from their overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks last Thursday, they have covered the spread, accomplishing the feat in three of their five games at TD Garden. Expect the Bruins to dispatch the Wings at home.

Final Red Wings-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+110)