The Dallas Stars are in the Windy City to face off with the Chicago Blackhawks. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch.

The Stars continue to fight for first place in the Central division. Dallas has 92 points on the season and trail the Minnesota Wild by three points for first place. In their last ten games, the Stars have a record of 5-4-1. In their last game on Saturday night, the Stars mustered up just one goal and lost to Vancouver 3-1. Ryan Suter was the lone goal scorer for the Stars in that game, netting his third of the season.

The Blackhawks are trying to end their five-game losing streak in this one. They have been eliminated from the playoffs for a while and are 2-7-1 in their last ten games. The Blackhawks also took on the Canucks in their last game. Chicago took the early lead but gave up three third-period goals to lose 4-2. Lukas Reichel and Connor Murphy were the goal scorers for the Blackhawks in the game.

Dallas and Chicago have met three times this season. Dallas has won two of the games while scoring five and six goals in their two wins.

Here are the Stars-Blackhawks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Stars-Blackhawks Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (-114)

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-105)

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Stars vs. Blackhawks

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars are a very good goaltending team. They allow 2.8 goals per game on the season, and just 2.6 on the road. The Blackhawks are one of the worst teams in the NHL on the attack. Chicago scores just 2.42 goals per game and has taken the second least amount of shots. This favors Dallas as their goaltending play is already strong and in the last ten games, Chicago has scored only 2.1 goals per contest. The Stars should have no problem stopping the Blackhawks from scoring in this game.

Dallas has been scoring lately as well. They average 4.0 goals per game in their last ten. The Blackhawks have been giving up 3.7 goals per game in that same span. Both Jason Robertson and Jamie Benn have 18 points in the month of March. Those two players have a great chance at increasing that total in the game Tuesday night.

Why The Blackhawks Could Cover The Spread

Chicago needs to rely on Taylor Raddysh in this game. He has not registered a point in his last six games. As the Blackhawks leading scorer and points-getter, Raddysh needs to pick up the pace if Chicago wants to keep this one close. Seth Jones is the second in points for the Blackhawks and he has just one point in his last ten games. Seth Jones is another player Chicago needs to get going if they want to keep this one within striking distance.

The Blackhawks are top ten in the league in takeaways. If they want to limit the amount of goals the Stars have, they need to continue taking the puck away. The Stars give the puck away the tenth most in the NHL. The Blackhawks have a great chance in this game to beat a better team at home.

Final Stars-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

The Stars should be able to easily handle the Blackhawks in this game. Expect the road team to cover and win.

Final Stars-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (-114), Over 5.5 (-128)