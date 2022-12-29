By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

In the waning moments of 2022, a pair of the hottest teams on ice in the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild will battle it out in a Western Conference showdown that should not fail to disappoint. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Stars-Wild prediction and pick will come true.

Winners in three of their previous four games, the Dallas Stars march into tonight’s play with a boatload of confidence moving forward. With a gritty and triumphant victory on the road in a hostile environment versus the Predators, Dallas clutched up by scoring in the final seconds that ultimately ended up being the decider.

Speaking of rowdy home-ice advantages, Minnesota happens to call home to one of the more electric arenas in the NHL. Even though the Wild have only accumulated an 11-6-1 record at Xcel Energy Arena, the rowdy Minnesota fans sure do love their hockey and always make life difficult for opposing teams traveling to play in the North Star State. Alas, can the Wild continue their scorching-hot ways with their eighth win in nine games?

Here are the Stars-Wild NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Stars-Wild Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-235)

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+186)

Over: 6 (-106)

Under: 6 (-114)

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

One of the top teams in not only the west but in all of hockey up to this point, the Dallas Stars continue to showcase why they are one of the more elite teams in the league with stellar offensive timing and hard-nosed defense that leaves the opposition stunned. Bafflingly enough, the Stars are led by the do-it-all kid in left-winger Jason Robertson who happens to lead the club in goals, assists, and overall points. Only 23 years of age, the former 2017 second-round pick has blossomed into a literal star for the organization and only appears to be getting better and better as the season progresses. Believe it or not, Robertson has managed to record at least a point in five straight games and could end up being the key to covering for a Dallas squad that has been rather productive against the spread with a 21-15 record.

While Dallas’ young stars are obviously not to be messed with, finding a way to slow down the Wild’s devastating offensive attack may turn out to be the top priority for the second-leading point-getters out west. Above all else, the outcome of this one may fall upon the shoulders of up-and-comer Jake Oettinger who recently stonewalled Nashville with 26 saves. Squaring off with a Minnesota squad that has outscored their opponents 27-12 over the course of its last ten games, Oettinger may need to stand on his head if Dallas is gonna come away with the cover.

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

Outside of the Stars, the Wild have shown that it would take an entire Avalanche to cool them off. Prior to Minnesota stellar play of late, the Wild sat smack dab in the middle of the Western Conference standings looking to make a move prior to the new year. Fast forward less than a couple of weeks later, and Minnesota has been up to the task by playing fundamentally sound in nearly every aspect on the ice. Regardless, even with the Wild’s winning ways, they still trail the Stars by six points in the Central Division and will have an opportunity to make some serious noise later this evening against their bitter rivals.

In order for the Wild to come away from this one in dominating fashion, Minnesota will need to make sure that they shut the door on Dallas if they jump out to an early lead. As of late, the Stars have been resilient in their come-from-behind nature and often have relied on that to push them through to victory. Simply put, Minnesota cannot afford to do this, and they will need to keep their foot on the gas with any lead they are able to secure early.

More specifically, the Wild may hold a considerable advantage with the fact that they have two extremely capable goaltenders sitting on their bench. While goalie Filip Gustavsson just stopped 31 of 32 shots in the win versus Winnipeg, Minnesota could also turn to savvy vet Marc Andre-Fleury to get the job done as he has recorded with a .959 save percentage in his last three games. Whoever the Wild choose to start in net will most likely be a good decision as both net-minders are capable of keeping the Stars at bay.

Final Stars-Wild Prediction & Pick

This high-profile matchup has the makings to be a treat for hockey fans everywhere! But, when it comes down to it on Thursday evening, the Stars will take down a surging Wild bunch and cover the spread in doing so.

Final Stars-Wild Prediction & Pick: Stars +1.5 (-235)