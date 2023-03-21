The Minnesota Wild clash with the new jersey devils in a battle of two teams just one point out of first place in their divisions. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Devils prediction, pick and letting you know how to watch.

The Minnesota Wild have a record of 40-22-8 and sit second place in the Central division. They have gotten a total of 88 points and trail the division leading Dallas Stars by just one point. Led by Kirill Kaprizov who is top 10 in goals and top 25 in points in the NHL, the Wild are looking to jump into that first place spot with a win on Tuesday night. Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal Tuesday and he is enjoying a pretty good season. He is second in the NHL in goals allowed per game and save percentage.

The New Jersery Devils have a record of 45-18-7 and sit in second place in the Metropolitan division. With a total of 97 points, the Devils trail the Carolina Hurricanes by just one point. Jack Hughes is top 15 in the NHL in both goals and points, and he will lead a Devils team looking leap into first place. Goaltender Vitek Vanecek leads is expected to be in net and he owns a record of 29-8-3 in his games played. He is also top 15 in goals against per game and top 20 in save percentage.

This should be a solid defensive matchup just as it was the first time these two teams played in February. The Wild won that game in a shootout as overtime ended with game still tied 2-2.

Here are the Wild-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Wild-Devils Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-176)

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Wild vs. Devils

TV: Bally Sports North, MSG Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

The Wild do not score too much, but for them to win this one, they will need to do just that. 19 of Minnesota’s 30 losses (including overtime) have come when they have scored less than three goals. Three goals is the number for many teams, but it is especially true for the Wild. If they can find a way to create scoring chances and take shots on net, they will not just keep this game close, but win it. Minnesota can rely on Gustavsson, but they need to put in work on the attack and play aggressive.

The good news for Minnesota is they have won five of their last six road games. Traveling does not seem to bother them too much. In their last six games overall, the Wild have scored at least four goals. That number of three has been hit in seven of their last ten games. They are playing good hockey, they just need to keep it up Tuesday night.

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

The Devils take the third most total shots in the league. With the Wild’s great goaltending play, the Devils will need to keep the pressure one. If New Jersey can stay on the attack and control the puck, that will force Minnesota to make some mistakes on defense and let some goals in. The Wild are also fifth in the league in total penalty minutes. Staying on the attack will cause Minnesota to commit some penalties. New Jersey is in the top half of the league when it comes to scoring on the power play, but they will need to really lock in Tuesday. In the last game they played, New Jersey was 0-2 on the power play and they lost in a shootout. The Devils will need to execute on the power play if they want to win this one.

Staying aggressive on offense and converting the power play opportunities into goals is the main thing New Jersey needs to focus on Tuesday night. If they do this, they can come out with a win in front of their home crowd.

Final Wild-Devils Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be very close, but in the end, the home team should come out with the win. However, the Devils do not cover the spread at home often. Although the Devils might win this game, it will only be by one goal if they do. Wild keep it close and keep it low scoring.

Final Wild-Devils Prediction & Pick: Wild +1.5 (-176), Under 5.5 (+110)