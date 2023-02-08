The Minnesota Wild will head to the “Lone Star State” to take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Skate through the blue zone as we share our NHL odds series, make a Wild-Stars prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Wild are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. Initially, they held a 2-1 lead after a goal from Jonas Brodin less than two minutes into the period. But they surrendered two goals to the Coyotes, who stole the victory. Kirill Kaprizov had the 28th goal of the season and put the Wild up early, but his team could not hold on. Additionally, Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves to keep the Wild in the game. The Wild only won 46 percent of their faceoffs and whiffed on all four powerplay chances.

The Stars are coming off a 3-2 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks. Originally, it looked like an easy Dallas victory. But things unraveled in the third as they allowed the Ducks to score twice to send the game into extra frames. Unfortunately, it was the fourth straight overtime game for the Stars, who had blown three straight games prior to this one. But the Stars changed the script this time, getting past the five-minute overtime and sending it into the shootout. Then, Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin scored shootout goals, and Jake Oettinger made a critical save to preserve the win.

The Wild enter the matchup with a record of 27-18-4. Likewise, they are 12-10-3 on the road. The Wild are 5-4-1 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Stars are 29-13-10. The Stars are 14-5-6 at home. Also, the Stars are 4-2-4 over their previous 10 games, with many overtime losses.

The Wild defeated the Stars 6-5 in overtime earlier in the season in Dallas. Conversely, the Stars defeated the Wild 4-1 in Minneapolis.

Here are the Wild Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Wild-Stars Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-215)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+172)

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Wild vs. Stars

TV: TNT, BSN and BSWI

Stream: NHL

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

The Wild have one elite player and many supporting players. Regardless, the combination has worked in helping them contend for a playoff spot in the Western Conference standings.

Kaprivoz has 28 goals and 32 assists, with 13 powerplay goals. Ultimately, he is likely on his way to 90 points if he keeps the momentum going. The ageless Mats Zuccarello has 19 goals and 30 assists, with seven powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Joel Eriksson Ek has 18 goals and 23 assists, with eight powerplay conversions. Matt Boldy has 16 goals and 20 assists, with seven powerplay snipes. Significantly, these wingers lead a Wild team that is 23rd in goals, 19th in shooting percentage, and 11th on the powerplay.

Filip Gustavsson will get the start tonight. Ultimately, he is 11-7-1 with a goals-against average of 2.26 and a save percentage of .922. Gustavsson backstops a defense that is eighth in goals allowed and 15th on the penalty kill. Conversely, they are 30th in penalty minutes and must avoid taking penalties to prevent the Stars from gaining additional chances.

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars are one of the best teams in the NHL. However, they have gained a new problem. Dallas is not putting teams away, and it causes their games to go to overtime every time. The Stars have great players who must come together to finish the full 60 minutes.

Robertson has 33 goals and 34 assists, including seven on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Joe Pavelski has 14 goals and 34 assists, with seven on the extra-man attack. Roope Hintz has 21 goals and 26 assists, with five powerplay conversions. Additionally, Jamie Benn has 19 goals and 25 assists, with 10 markers on the powerplay. The Stars are ninth in goals, 10th in shooting percentage, and sixth on the powerplay.

Oettinger is 22-7-7 with a goals-against average of 2.25 with a save percentage of .924. Moreover, he backstops a defense that is fourth in goals allowed and 10th on the penalty kill.

The Stars will cover the spread if they can generate plenty of goals. Then, the Stars must not collapse late down the stretch. It has caused them to not cover the spread over five games in a row.

Final Wild-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Stars haved played five 3-2 games in a row. Thus, it means they have not covered the spread in all five occasions. But it has gone under six goals. Therefore, expect this game to be the same, unless the Stars can score plenty of goals early.

Final Wild-Stars Prediction & Pick: Under: 5.5 (-104)