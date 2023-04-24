The Edmonton Oilers come home with the series tied at two against the Los Angeles Kings. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Oilers game five prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Oilers were forty minutes away from being down 3-1 in this series. Going down 3-0 in the first period, the Oilers put in three goals in the second period, tied it up again in the third, and won in overtime. In the process, Leon Draisaitl scored his fourth and fifth goals in the playoffs, while Connor McDavid added three assists in the affair. Despite outshooting the Kings in every game so far in the series, the Oilers have had to go to overtime in three of four games, coming out with just one overtime win. Game five is on tap, as the Kings look to steal one on the road, and close it out back in LA.

Here are the Kings-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Kings-Oilers Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-134)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How To Watch Kings vs. Oilers

TV: ESPN

Stream: NHLPP/ESPN+

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings have played a good series and limited the potent offense of the Oilers at times. They are getting shots on goal regularly, with three of four games getting over 30 shots, and two being at 35 or more. In the one game, they struggled to get shots off, they lost 4-2. The Kings fell apart in game four though, as the potent offense of the Oilers finally broke through and scored five goals in the win. They did so with a three goals second period, which could have ended the Kings right there. They showed grit in scoring again in the third, but it was all for not, as the Oilers tied it and then won in overtime.

In the series, Anze Kopitar, Viktor Arvidsson, and Adrian Kempe have been great. Kopitar has two goals and four assists in the series. Three of those six points have come on the power play, and he has been contributing heavily in that regard. He needs to do better on the defensive end though, as he is currently minus three in a plus/minus rating. Arvidsson also has four assists on the series, and has fifteen shots on goal, leading to one going in the back of the net. He has three assists on the power play and is plus-one in the plus/minus rating. Then Kempe leads the team with three goals in the series. He also is the leader in shots with 20 on the series. Like Kopitar though, he needs to be better on defense, also with a minus-three rating.

Joonas Korpisalo has had a solid series, but like his team fell apart in game four. In the first three games of the series, he had a save percentage of over .915 in each of the three games, resulting in two wins. Game four saw him give up five goals on 42 shots, and a save percentage of .881. If he can help shut down the Oilers again, the Kings will have a chance.

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers are shooting a ton. They have over 40 shots in three of their four games so far this series. The Oilers are scoring on the power play, with power-play goals in each of the first four games, and going six of 11 on the power play so far. They are controlling the puck well, with two games of average Corsi numbers. Amazingly, they lost both of those games. The Oilers, only need a few things to take command in this series.

First, they need Leon Draisaitl to continue his amazing postseason. He has five goals and four assists in four games so far, scoring goals in three of the four games. Secondly, Connor McDavid needs to get back to shooting. He had five or more shots in the first three games but only had two in game four. He did have three assists in that game though. Thirdly, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins needs to get involved. He had 104 points in the regular season, but just three in the playoffs. He has yet to score a goal so far and was held without a shot in the last game.

Finally, they need consistent goaltending. Stuart Skinner has had one solid game in the series. In game two he saved 22 of 24 shots to get the win. Game three was average, with a .903 save percentage, but an overtime loss. Game four was horrible. He let in three goals on 11 shots in the first period and had to be pulled from the game. Jack Campbell came in and was great. He saved 27 of 28 shots and let the Oilers get back into the game. He may get the nod in game five, but if not, he should be ready to go quickly.

Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The series so far is all about scoring. No goaltender has put out one of those amazing performances that wow everyone and lead his team to victory. That will be the same in game five. Skinner may be benched in the game, but if not, he cannot be as bad as he was. It is hard to come back from three down, but if a team can do it, it is the Oilers. The Oilers are still scoring a bunch, and doing so without one of their top guys producing. If Nugent-Hopkins gets going, the series is over and the Oilers are winning it. McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins, and Draisaitl all score in this one, and the Oilers win.

Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (+112) and Over 6.5 (-106)