The Seattle Kraken make their first-ever playoff appearance and they face off against the Colorado Avalance. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a game one Kraken-Avalanche prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Kraken improved from eighth place in their division, and 60 points performance in 2021-22. This year it was a fourth-place finish and 100 points, with a 46-28-8 record. In the last ten games, they are 6-4-0 but have lost their last two. Still, the Kraken performed well enough to earn a wild card spot and face the defending champions. The Avalanche will be without their captain in the playoffs but are still one of the hottest teams in the NHL. They finished the year 51-24-7 overall, winning eight of their last ten games.

Here are the Kraken-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoff Odds: Kraken-Avalanche Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-150)

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How To Watch Kraken vs. Wild

TV: ESPN

Stream: NHLPP/ ESPN+

Time: ET/PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

The Kraken does not have an individual stud that leads them. On the season they sat fifth in goals per game, at 3.52 goals per outing. the power play was not a major help, with a 19.8% conversion rank that sits them 21st in the NHL. They did shoot with accuracy though, with an 11.6 shot percentage which was only behind the Edmonton Oilers. In the goaltending department, they ranked 15th in goals against per game, at 3.07. This was primarily done through limiting shot attempts, as they rank second in the NHL in shots against. their actual save percentage was abysmal, sitting at .890, which was the third worst in the NHL, and worst among playoff teams.

The most potent offensive weapon the Kraken put out this year was Jared McCann. McCann has 40 goals on the season, with 30 assists to lead the team in points. This year McCann has one goal and one assist in his three games against the Avalanche. McCann’s goal total is far away from the best on the team, with Matty Beniers being the second closest with 24 goals. The 20-year-old rookie has an amazing season, with 33 assists to add to his 20 goals. He has worn down slightly though. In April his time on ice decreased, and he has only gotten a point in four of the eight games.

There is a beautiful well-roundedness to the team though. Six players have 20 or more goals on the year, and 13 guys are over ten. Eight guys have over 40 points and 18 with 20 or more points. If this team is going to lose, it may be goal-tending to let them down. Martin Jones may get the first chance in goal. He had a .887 save percentage on the year, which was 48th in the NHL. That has not improved as of late, with only one of his last nine games having a save percentage over .900. What helps him is the Kraken do a great job of limiting shots on goal.

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

The Aves have had to deal with their fair share of injuries this year. Not only have they experienced life with out Gabriel Landeskog, but also Bowen Byran, Arttuti Lehkonene, Nathan MacKinnon, Josh Manson, Valeria Nichushkin, and Cale Makar. They have many of those players back, but still, only four players on the roster played in every game this year. With that, they still scored 3.34 goals per game, good for 11th in the NHL. Their power play was 6th in the league, converting 24.5% of chances while killing 79% of opponent power plays.

Mikko Rantanen was one of the four players to play all 82 games this year, and that led to a 105-point season for the winger. He scored 55 goals, good for third in the NHL, while his point total was 8th. His April has been nothing short of spectacular. He has seven goals and ten assists in eight games so far in the month. Nathan MacKinnon, who was fifth in the NHL with 111 points, ended his season on a high note. In his last game, he scored three goals and had an assist, leading the Avalanche to a win.

Alexandar Georgiev will be the primary goaltender for the Avalanche for this run. He was tied for first in the NHL with a 40-16-6 record on the season, while tied for second with five shutouts. His 2.53 goals-against average were 12th in the league, and he tied for sixth in save percentage. In April he has only been letting in 2.40 goals on average while saving 91.7% of shots faced. If he can translate his regular season to the playoffs, the Avalanche will make another deep run.

Final Kraken-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche lost two of three to the Kraken this year, including an overtime loss in March. Their only win came via the shootout, which does not exist in the postseason. Still, the Avalanche are on a hot streak and look tough to beat. They have not lost in regulation since March 29th. They have won 16 of their last 20 games, and have not lost four in a seven-game stretch since the start of March. The Aves have most of their stars back and will light the lamp plenty against the Kraken in this one.

Final Kraken-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+126)