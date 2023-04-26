The new jersey devils play host to the New York Rangers with the series tied at two games apiece. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a game five Rangers-Devils prediction, pick, and how to watch.

After losing both games on home ice by a combined score of 10-2, the Devils turned things over to Akira Schmid, and he won both of his starting in New York and now the series is tied. The series goes back across the Hudson to New Jersey, where Igor Shesterkin was dominant. He will look to return to that dominance and get the Rangers back on top in the series.

Here are the Rangers-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoff Odds: Rangers-Devils Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-265)

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+215)

Over: 5.5 (-105)

Under: 5.5 (-115)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Devils

TV: ESPN

Stream: NHLPP/ESPN+

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers need to do a few things to get back in the win column. First, the Rangers scored four goals on ten power-play chances in the first two games. They have scored no goals in eight chances since. In tight games, the difference in it can be converted on the power play, which they have not. They also need to get more shots on goal, as they only had 23 the last time out. That is not a big deal if they are getting them in high-danger scoring areas though. In game one, nine of their 23 shots were in the high-danger scoring area. In game four, it was just four on their 23 shots. The difference of five shots in that area was a major difference.

Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad also need to step up. Those two were the leading scorers on the team in the regular season, but have not shown up in the playoffs. They each have just two points, and both are on two assists. They have both failed to score a goal so far in the playoffs. The goal-scoring has come from Chris Kreider. He has five goals so far in the playoffs, and six points. Four of the five goals have been on the power play, so him doing that again will be huge for the Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin has been good all season, but he was magical in the first two games. He has had over a .900 save percentage in every game so far in the playoffs, but both of his games in New Jersey were over .950. It is a lot to ask for him to be at that level in every game, but if he does it again, the Rangers will win.

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

The Devils made a change in goal and it has paid off. Akira Schmid has been amazing for the Devils in the last two games, including making some highlight-reel saves. In both games, he has allowed just one goal, and been over .955 in save percentage in both of them. In game three, he saved 35 of 36 shots and dominated the game. He was nearly as good in game four, saving 22 of 23 shots on goal.

Jack Hughes has picked it up as well. After going without a goal on seven shots in game two, he has shot five times in each of the last two games, scoring a goal in each of them as well. His three goals are nearly half of the team total though, as the team has only scored seven in the series. Jasper Bratt was second on the team in goals in the regular season and has yet to score in the playoffs. Nico Hischier was third in goals and also has yet to score. If he either finds the back of the net, it would be a huge boost to the team.

Finally, they need to get shots off. They have yet to hit the 30 shots on goal marker in this series. Their high water mark has been 28 shots, but in the NHL, that is not enough sometimes. On the season, when they got over thirty shots, they were 40-25. That shot total has to be the goal for them tonight.

Final Rangers-Devils Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to high-danger shot opportunities and goalie play. If either goalie can be phenomenal, their team can win. Both goalies have shown that propensity, and both have been solid in the series. The Devils made a great decision to make the change in net, but still, Schmid is a backup and the bottom may fall out at some point. Further, the team with more high-danger shot opportunities has won each game in this series. Getting to the front of the net is going to be key, and whoever does it better will win. Still, this is going to be a tight, one-goal game, so take the +1.5 line in this one.

Final Rangers-Devils Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-265)