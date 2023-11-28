The NHL announced that the player draft will kick off the NHL All-Star weekend's festivities on Thursday, February 1st.

The NHL is adding a new, yet familiar wrinkle to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto this February by bringing back the player draft, the league announced on Monday.

With the return of the player draft, the league will add a third day to the NHL All-Star festivities. The televised draft will kick off the weekend on Thursday. Hockey fans will be able to catch the event on Sportsnet in Canada and on ESPN in the United States.

New NHL All-Star Thursday to feature player draft, PWHL 3-on-3 ⤵️https://t.co/24RxFKXwU9 — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) November 27, 2023

The skills competition will happen on Friday. Finally, the NHL All-Star Game will main event Saturday night.

For the draft format, the league will choose one player from each team to participate in the All-Star Game. Fans will then get the chance to round out the remaining 12 players in the NHL All-Star fan vote, which will open in January.

The league will then choose four captains (one from each division) and pair them with celebrities. Together, they will pick from the remaining pool to form four teams for the three-on-three tournament.

The NHL became the first league to introduce the All-Star player draft when it debuted in 2011. It has since used the format in 2012 and 2015.

NHL chief content officer revealed that the league isn't done with making the All-Star Weekend more exciting than it already is.

“We’ve decided to add a third night to an already vibrant weekend,” Mayer said. “We felt like this was a year to make some changes, and Thursday night is one of many other changes that you’re going to hear about in the coming weeks.”

It sure looks like the NHL has a ton of tricks up its sleeve for hockey fans this February.