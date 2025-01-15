The Calgary Flames are in playoff contention despite starting the season with rock-bottom expectations. Rookie goalie Dustin Wolf and a resurgent season from Jonathan Huberdeau have them in the Wild Card hunt. That could mean a trade deadline acquisition for the team previously thought to be a sure-fire seller. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported that the Flames are interested in Sabres center Dylan Cozens at the trade deadline.

“Speaking of the Flames, they continue to scour the market for a 25-and-under, right-shot center, which is a difficult proposition. They are among the very long list of teams that have checked in with the Buffalo Sabres regarding 23-year-old Dylan Cozens.”

Cozens signed a seven-year. $49.7 million contract with the Sabres before the 2023 season. Now less than two years into that deal, he has not been great and caught the ire of Sabres fans. The Flames are all of a sudden in contention and need to advance their rebuild to advance in the playoffs.

The Flames have two first-round picks in 2025 and 2026, which would make this trade easy to facilitate. Even though Cozens has not been great this season, it would take at least one of those picks to pry him out of Buffalo.

How realistic is a Dylan Cozens trade to the Flames?

The Sabres are in a brutal spot, sitting in last in the Eastern Conference with a lot of long-term contracts on the books. They cannot trade everyone and start again but are getting confirmation that this core will not compete as constituted. A move to shake up the core is necessary, like the one the Panthers made to get Matthew Tkachuk from the Flames. Trading Cousins won't get Takchuk in return, but it might help change things in Buffalo.

The Flames are looking for the most valuable piece in NHL rebuilds; righty centers under 25 years old. It would be similar to going to the MLB trade deadline looking for a left-handed ace pitcher. So is everyone else. So even though the Flames have the assets to land Cozens, it's no guarantee that they will.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are another team in a similar situation to the Flames. No one expected them to be good this season but they are in playoff contention at the midpoint. If they join the Cozens conversation, Calgary has the firepower to jack up their offer if they are seriously interested. The trade deadline is March 7.