Jonathan Toews hasn't played a National Hockey League game since April of 2023, but the three-time Stanley Cup champion could be eyeing a return to the game in 2024-25.

Although the Winnipeg Jets would certainly be a fit for the 36-year-old — Manitoba is his hometown, after all — there's no guarantee he will be playing hockey later this season, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported on Thursday.

“I think it's a remote possibility,” the hockey insider said on TSN's Sportscentre with Jay Onrait regarding a potential Toews return. “[Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff] acknowledges that the Jets would have interest in Winnipeg native Jonathan Toews, which makes total sense.”

LeBrun continued: “I just don't think it's going to happen this year. My understanding, after making a few calls on the matter this week in fact, was that it's way more likely that if he does return, it's about ramping up for next season. Now I'm not going to totally close the door on this year because it's Jonathan Toews, and everyone who knows Jonathan Toews knows that dude has a heart of a lion. But from what was explained to me this week, it's way more likely that it's for next year.”

Toews was a difference-maker for most of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks, leading the franchise to three championships in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

But he missed the entire 2020-21 season with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, then missed another six weeks in February and March of 2023 to deal with the effects of long COVID-19.

He played his last game with the Hawks on April 13, 2023, scoring a goal in a 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. He hasn't played in the National Hockey League in each of the two seasons since.

“There's still no guarantee we will see Toews again, even though that's what we would love to see,” LeBrun finished. “He hasn't played in the NHL for a couple years, he made his intentions clear…that he's probably going to try, but it's not a 100 percent guarantee.”

Jonathan Toews would make sense for Jets

If Toews does end up making an NHL return in 2024-25, the Jets would be right at the front of the line to sign the former superstar, Cheveldayoff told The Athletic's Murat Ates this week.

“It would be a real welcome conversation to see if there’s a fit both ways,” Cheveldayoff said. “I think it would be a great story for his career, too. Not that he needs another story to his career. But I think he’s proud of his roots and would be an interesting fit.”

Cheveldayoff was involved with Chicago when the team won the 2010 Stanley Cup; Toews captured the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP that year.

“Knowing Jonathan and knowing what standard he holds himself to as an athlete, and what impact he wants to have in games when he plays, I think it will be an interesting journey to watch how things unfold with him,” the GM said. “He’s going to want to play to win.”

It'll be intriguing to see if Toews ends up making a comeback this year, or whether he will wait until the 2025-26 campaign. But if he does return this year, there might be no better fit than the Jets — especially since captain Adam Lowry is now week-to-week with an upper-body injury.