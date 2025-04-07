The Boston Bruins picked up a big win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Unfortunately, the win did little to change their fortunes this season. The Bruins have had an overall miserable season. And it has resulted in their elimination from playoff contention in 2025. In turn, their attention shifts to the 2025 NHL Draft in late June.

Boston is one of the most storied franchises in all of hockey. In fact, only the Detroit Red Wings have more Stanley Cups than Boston among American-based teams. The Bruins missing the postseason is a major disappointment. Especially considering where they had been in recent years.

The Bruins last missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2016. Boston made the second round on five of their eight straight playoff runs. One of these runs — 2019 — saw the Bruins make the Stanley Cup Final. However, they lost in Game 7 to the red-hot St. Louis Blues.

As things stand, the Bruins have the fourth-highest odds of claiming the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft Lottery, according to Tankathon. The last time Boston had a top-five pick in the draft was 2010. However, that pick was acquired through trade. The last time the Bruins outright owned a top-five pick was 2006.

This is uncharted territory for the Bruins franchise. And this makes a potential top-five selection for the Bruins all the more tantalizing to think about. With this in mind, here is a three-round 2025 NHL Mock Draft for Boston using Tankathon's draft order as of April 6, 2025.

Round 1, Pick 4: Anton Frondell, C, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Bruins need center depth in the worst way. Their center depth has been an issue for a while now. The issue became even more pronounced when Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired.

Boston just missed out on the 2025 NHL Draft's top two centers — Michael Misa and James Hagens. However, they get a very skilled player here in Anton Frondell. The Swedish forward plays a game of strength and power. He is extremely competitive and can outwork anyone on the ice. He has the skill to potentially be a top-line center, though he may end up as a highly productive second-line center as well.

Round 2, Pick 53 (via EDM/STL/PIT): Eric Nilson, C, Orebro HK (SHL)

The Bruins traded for this pick in the Trent Frederic trade before the NHL Trade Deadline. With this pick, Boston continues stockpiling depth down the middle. Eric Nilson is a bit of a departure from what the Bruins usually like in their players. He's more on the lean side and plays a skill-based game as opposed to a physical one.

However, the Orebro HK star has impressed in the top flight of Swedish hockey. His offensive numbers aren't inspiring, but he has held his own against grown men. Nilson will need to add muscle in order for his shot to work at the NHL level. But he has the potential to be an effective, playmaking middle-six center in the NHL.

Round 2, Pick 58 (via COL/CAR): Jimmy Lombardi, C, Flint Firebirds (OHL)

The Bruins acquired this pick from the Colorado Avalanche in the Charlie Coyle trade. And they continue adding center depth in the 2025 NHL Draft here. Jimmy Lombardi is an intriguing prospect who some believe could find his way in the back half of the second round.

Lombardi, like Nilson, is on the smaller side. However, he plays a very smart two-way game that could play in Boston. The Firebirds used the Toronto native on both the power play and penalty kill this season. His playmaking skill has stood out, and it continues to improve game-by-game.

It's unlikely Lombardi will find his way into a top-six role. In saying this, he could be a very effective middle-six pivot. His ability to contribute at both ends of the ice could allow the coaching staff to shift him up and down the lineup as needed, depending on how they want to lineup against opposing clubs.

Round 3, Pick 68: Carter Amico, RD, USNTDP

We have reached the end of this Bruins mock draft. And we sort of return to the prototypical Bruins player with this selection. Boston could use a bit of depth on the backend. As a result, they take a third-round flier on American defenseman Carter Amico.

Amico brings size, standing 6'5″. The Westbrook, Maine native shines as a shutdown defenseman. His offense is nothing to write home about. However, he is a very physical player who uses his reach to disrupt passing lanes in the defensive zone. And his physicality rarely crosses the line into recklessness.

Amico is still extremely raw as a prospect. He is a project for the Bruins, or whoever team drafts him. However, there is second-pairing upside with this player. If all goes well, Boston could have a gem on their hands in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft.