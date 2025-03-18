The Calgary Flames found reasons to be hopeful early in the 2024-25 campaign. Calgary had entered the season looking to continue a rebuilding process. However, this team came together quite nicely on the ice. In fact, the Flames have competed for a playoff spot thanks in part to rookie goalie Dustin Wolf.

Wolf certainly isn't the only reason this team is playing as well as they are. For instance, veteran winger Jonathan Huberdeau has found his stride again after a disappointing start to life in Calagary. And overall, this team has won the games they have needed to win to keep their heads well above water.

General manager Craig Conroy has set out to reshuffle the decks in Calgary. To this point, his efforts have proven successful. At this time, the Flames own a record of 30-25-11, good for 71 points. This places them two points back of the Vancouver Canucks, who own the West's final Wild Card spot. They are also two points back of the St. Louis Blues, who are tied on points with Vancouver.

One could argue there is reason for the Flames to be concerned about their postseason prospects. The Canucks and Blues certainly have better high-end talent on the roster. And teams behind them, such as the Utah Hockey Club, have more apparent high-potential talent making an impact in the NHL.

However, this is not a time to count out the Flames. Calgary is a very respectable squad in its own right, and they could make noise this spring. In particular, there are two major reasons this team has to be hopeful moving forward in 2024-25.

Dustin Wolf continues to play at an elite level

Dustin Wolf began the season on quite a tear with some major wins. The young Flames goaltender entered training camp as the favorite to win the starting job. He did just that and completely ran with the opportunity. Though it's hard to imagine anyone in the Calgary front office expected the results they've received in his first full NHL campaign.

Wolf currently has the second-highest Wins Above Replacement (WAR) among NHL goalies, according to Evolving Hockey. He is worth 4.8 WAR to this point. This places him higher than Andrei Vasilevskiy, Logan Thompson, and Filip Gustavsson. Only Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck has a higher WAR than Wolf.

Wolf is also among the league leaders in other categories. The Flames puck-stopper ranks fourth in the NHL for Goals Saved Above Expected, according to Evolving Hockey. Moreover, he ranks fifth in terms of Goals Saved Above Average.

By all metrics, Wolf is performing like a top-five goaltender in the league. It's certainly too early to bestow that sort of praise upon him. However, he has not slowed down this season. And if he continues on this trajectory, he will certainly enter the top-five conversation in short order.

Flames' defense is producing results at 5v5

Dustin Wolf has done a fantastic job giving Calgary chances to win every time he takes the ice. And his performances are going to make any defense look good. However, the guys in front of him are doing their part to keep the puck out of the net.

The Flames have allowed the third-fewest Goals Against Per 60 Minutes at 5v5 this year, according to Evolving Hockey. This is a better mark than teams such as the Florida Panthers. In fact, only the Winnipeg Jets and Los Angeles Kings have a better time of preventing goals at 5v5 on a 60-minute basis.

Calgary isn't particularly adept at preventing shots. They allow they sixth-highest amount of shots against per 60 minutes at 5v5. But they do not allow those shots to become goals. Only the Jets have a better On-Ice Save Percentage than the Flames at full strength.

The Flames have flaws that could certainly be exploited in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, they could also be a team that makes some noise if they can get in. If they do, their ability to keep the puck out of their own net will be the main catalyst to their run.