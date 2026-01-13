The Detroit Red Wings retired Sergei Fedorov's jersey on Monday night before facing the Carolina Hurricanes. The vibes were immaculate in the Motor City, and a win would be the cherry on top. It wasn't how Detroit envisioned it, but Andrew Copp delivered that win in overtime, albeit in controversial fashion.

Copp scored the game-winning goal thanks to a feed from Alex DeBrincat. However, the veteran Detroit forward clearly delivered a hit to Hurricanes defenseman — and former Red Wings teammate — Shayne Gostisbehere before retrieving the puck. There was no penalty called, meaning his goal stood, and Detroit won.

ANDREW COPP WINS IT FOR THE WINGS IN OT ON SERGEI FEDOROV NIGHT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/TpZ7bMcuNv — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 13, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Red Wings had a commanding 3-0 lead entering the third period on Monday. However, Carolina refused to roll over. They scored three unanswered in the third period as they took control of the game. They were unable to score the winner in regulation, though, forcing overtime.

This victory for Detroit has some important consequences in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Red Wings are now tied on points with Carolina for the No. 1 seed in the East. If the race atop the conference remains tight, this goal could be the difference maker between Detroit or Carolina drawing the second Wild Card team come time for the playoffs.

The Red Wings have also pulled ahead in the Atlantic Division once again. Detroit owns a record of 28-15-4 after this win, giving them 60 points in the standings. They are now one point clear of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and have won each of their last four games. Detroit retakes the ice on Tuesday when it travels to take on David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins.