The Detroit Red Wings are gearing up for the 2025-26 season. Now that the calendar has flipped to September, the team is preparing to begin training camp. Young stars such as Marco Kasper have something to prove. At the same time, veterans such as J.T. Compher are looking to get into game shape for the year ahead.

Detroit had a rather quiet offseason despite a disappointing 2024-25 campaign. The Red Wings were pegged as a potential playoff contender in 2024-25. And to some extent, this panned out as expected. However, Detroit struggled mightily to begin the regular season. They had to rely on a second half surge to put them anywhere close to contention.

The Red Wings now have a full offseason under their belt with head coach Todd McLellan. McLellan joined the team midseason, returning to Hockeytown for the since 2008. He was an assistant coach on the team that last brought a Stanley Cup championship to the Motor City.

McLellan demands a lot from his players. By now, this group knows exactly what to expect from the veteran bench boss. He will not hand out ice time if you aren't performing to his standards. Training camp will be crucial in determining who plays where in Detroit's lineup.

There are a few different battles set to take place in training camp this year. But there is one training camp battle Red Wings fans need to pay close attention to. It may be the most important battle for both the preseason and regular season.

Red Wings are still determining their second line center

For the most part, the Red Wings have their first line figured out. Dylan Larkin is going to be the first line center, and Lucas Raymond will be on his right wing. The left swing spot is still up for grabs. However, Alex DeBrincat feels like a safe bet there.

In saying this, the battle for the second line center could impact the entire lineup. At this time, Marco Kasper is the favorite to anchor the second line. He scored 30 points in the final 45 games last season. And he appears ready for a larger role in this team.

Kasper saw a lot of success as the first line left wing last season, though. As a result, there is a chance he could occupy that role in Detroit for the 2025-26 season. Especially if his two-way game pops the way the team expects it to.

At the same time, Kasper is a natural center. He is going to play down the middle for Detroit in the long run. Beginning this process in 2025-26 would be a smart play for McLellan. He can become more comfortable anchoring his own line. And he could generate offense for the likes of Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat.

However, it won't be a straightforward battle. Compher could take the job if Kasper fails to perform in training camp. Andrew Copp was signed originally to be the second line center. He played well under McLellan before a season ending injury, so he is also a name to watch for the Red Wings.

Kasper is one of Detroit's brightest young stars. And it does appear as if he can contribute at a high level in the NHL. Giving him the second-line center job would signal massive confidence in the 21-year-old. He just needs to put the work in this fall to take the job officially before the season opener.