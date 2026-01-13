The Detroit Red Wings finally gave Sergei Fedorov the moment many fans felt was long overdue, retiring his iconic No. 91 jersey at Little Caesars Arena and officially cementing his legacy among the franchise’s all-time greats. The ceremony was filled with celebration, nostalgia, and one moment of raw honesty that stood out above all else.

Midway through his speech, Fedorov addressed the topic that has lingered over his Detroit legacy for more than two decades — his departure in 2003. Speaking candidly to a packed arena, the Hall of Famer took full responsibility for the decision.

“I want to share and clear this tonight. Leaving Detroit when I did was a huge mistake. That is on me.” Sergei Fedorov said via Ryan Hana, host of Winged Wheel Podcast.

"Leaving Detroit when I did was a huge mistake. That is on me." -Sergei Fedorov#LGRW #Retire91 pic.twitter.com/5SSfPQvSbr — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) January 12, 2026

Fedorov left the Red Wings as a free agent to sign with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, a move that fractured his relationship with parts of the fan base. Years earlier, Detroit had already endured tension surrounding his restricted free agency when the Carolina Hurricanes signed him to an offer sheet that the Red Wings ultimately matched. While Fedorov remained elite elsewhere, his heart and his most meaningful success clearly remained in Detroit.

Drafted 74th overall in the fourth round in 1989, Fedorov’s Red Wings journey began in dramatic fashion. The organization famously orchestrated his defection from the Soviet Union during the 1990 Goodwill Games, slipping him out of a Portland hotel and onto a private plane.

What followed was one of the most dynamic careers in franchise history, with three Stanley Cups, a Hart Trophy, and a reputation as one of the most complete players the game has ever seen. Despite calling his exit a mistake, Fedorov also reflected on the unexpected personal blessing that came from that chapter of his life.

“There was one great thing that came out of that situation was that it set me on a path to meeting the love of my life, my wife Corrina,” Fedorov said, “who gave me two beautiful children, Aleksandra and Viktor.”

Fedorov arrived at the ceremony in a burgundy Corvette, a nod to his playing days, before embracing his family on the ice as his jersey was raised to the rafters. Now officially immortalized alongside Gordie Howe, Steve Yzerman, and Nicklas Lidstrom, Fedorov’s story feels complete. And with his honesty finally shared, the bond between Sergei Fedorov and Detroit appears stronger than ever and this time, for good.