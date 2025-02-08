The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is one month away. And the Edmonton Oilers are one team likely to make a move before the buzzer sounds at 3 PM Eastern on March 7th. Edmonton has already made one intriguing move, albeit a signing. The Oilers signed veteran defenseman John Klingberg to give them some depth on the blueline.

Klingberg was once one of the top offensive defensemen in the NHL. He hit NHL Free Agency in the summer of 2023 and seemed likely to sign a massive contract. However, Klingberg settled for a one-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks instead. This worked out well enough to earn the veteran a midseason trade to the competing Minnesota Wild at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline.

Unfortunately, Klingberg has struggled with injuries ever since. The veteran defenseman had a brutal stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs that ended with a knee injury midseason. He re-entered NHL Free Agency this past summer but did not sign until the calendar flipped to 2025.

Whether Edmonton makes a splash at this year's NHL Trade Deadline certainly remains to be seen. What is clear is that they are not a perfect roster. And in its current state, a return to the Stanley Cup Final may be a bit difficult to obtain. Thankfully, there is one area of the ice the Oilers could certainly stand to address before March 7th.

The Oilers need to add further defensive depth

The Oilers are reportedly still seeking to add a defenseman before the NHL Trade Deadline. And this certainly makes a ton of sense. Edmonton did well to sign Klingberg to give them a cheap, experienced option on the back end. They seem to trust him a bit, as well. He has averaged 17 and a half minutes through five games with the Oilers. This includes a 20-minute night against the Maple Leafs on February 1st.

However, Edmonton knows it cannot go into the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Klingberg as the only defensive reinforcement. Especially given the fact that he is not the most defensively inclined blueliner in the league. Defense wasn't his specialty when he was healthy. It certainly isn't his forte after a brutal knee injury.

What the Klingberg signing allows Edmonton to do is explore more depth options. The Oilers are not pressured to trade for a top option on the market like Philadelphia Flyers defender Rasmus Ristolainen. Edmonton can focus on options that may work better with their salary cap. More importantly, they can explore options that won't cost a ton in terms of draft capital to acquire.

One potential option for the Oilers is Anaheim Ducks defender Brian Dumoulin. Dumoulin does carry a $3.15 million cap hit for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. However, the Ducks have two of their three retention slots available to them. Retaining a portion on Dumoulin's cap hit may increase the price a bit. But it still shouldn't break the bank for Edmonton.

The Oilers need to pursue defensemen like Dumoulin. Players who are better suited as a bottom four option who can stabilize the bottom of the defensive lineup. Dumoulin is not an offensive option in the vein of Evan Bouchard. However, he is an experienced defender who will block shots and play with an edge that can spark his team.

The Oilers have a chance to win a Stanley Cup in 2024-25. However, they need to make some moves to better their chances. Adding a depth defenseman must be a top priority for Edmonton ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.