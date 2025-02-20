The 4 Nations Face-Off title game between Team USA and Team Canada kicks off Thursday night in Boston. After a fight-filled Saturday night affair in Montreal, expectations are off the charts for this matchup. While in Montreal, the US National Anthem was booed due to recent threats from American President Donald Trump. After calls from ESPN's PK Subban to attend Thursday's game, Trump will not be in attendance, per Daily FaceOff insider Frank Seravalli.

“President Trump is not planning on attending Thursday's USA vs. Canada 4 Nations championship game in Boston, per sources.”

Trump was the first sitting President to attend the Super Bowl back in February but will not be in Boston. His connection to this tournament plus the Super Bowl appearance gave the rumors some weight. But he won't be at TD Garden on Thursday night.

FOX News did report that Team USA general manager Bill Guerin invited the President to the game. Trump instead will call the team before the game. Just before this tournament, the President hosted the Florida Panthers at the White House to celebrate their Stanley Cup title. A picture with a wide-smiling Matthew Tkachuk was a big catalyst for the hostile environment in Montreal.

The USA-Canada game on Saturday was the final 4 Nations game in Montreal before the tournament moved to Boston. On Monday, Canada played Finland, and “O Canada” was booed by a mostly American crowd. So when it is played before the biggest game of the tournament against the Americans, expect some boos.

As for the game on the ice, injuries are playing a role in the USA-Canada matchup. The Americans will be without Charlie McAvoy, one of their top defenseman. The Canadians will have Cale Makar back, who missed their first matchup with an illness. The 4 Nations Face-Off finale begins on ESPN in the States and Sportsnet in Canada at 8 p.m.