Game 4 of the first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning delivered an unforgettable moment in NHL history. For the first time in the postseason, both teams scored two goals within an 11-second span — a feat never before recorded in a playoff game.

The rare sequence began in the second period when the Lightning, trailing 1-0, suddenly flipped the script. Forward Mitchell Chaffee lit the lamp at the 12:21 mark to tie the game. Just 11 seconds later, defenseman Erik Cernak buried another goal at 12:32, giving Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead and igniting the home crowd.

But Florida had a response of their own, and it came in a dramatic final stretch. With just under four minutes remaining in the third period, Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad blasted a slapshot past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to level the score at 2-2. Before fans had a chance to catch their breath, Seth Jones struck again just 11 seconds later, putting Florida ahead 3-2 and flipping the momentum for good.

Carter Verhaeghe later sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, securing a 4-2 win for the Panthers and giving them a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The game wasn’t without controversy. Ekblad, one of the Panthers’ top blueliners, delivered a high hit to Brandon Hagel in the second period, sending the Lightning forward out of the game. Florida’s Niko Mikkola was also ejected after receiving a game misconduct penalty for boarding. The physicality has steadily increased throughout the series, setting the stage for what could be a fiery Game 5.

Beyond the rough play, Game 4 will be remembered for the rapid-fire scoring that etched it into NHL record books. The Panthers and Lightning demonstrated just how quickly the tide can turn in playoff hockey, twice, in the span of mere seconds.

Game 5 is set to take place Wednesday night in Tampa Bay. The Lightning now face elimination and must regroup quickly if they hope to extend their postseason and prevent Florida from advancing to the second round.

History was made in Game 4, and the stakes will only get higher moving forward.