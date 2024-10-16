ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It has been a different start to the season for the Utah Hockey Club and Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks had a light schedule in the first week, playing just two games and owning a 1-1 record. Utah has been much busier after playing their first game in Salt Lake City. They started the season with a win over the Chicago Blackhawks, then rallied off two more victories for a 3-1 record. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Utah Hockey Club-Ducks prediction and pick.

Here are the Devils-Sabres NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Utah HC-Ducks Odds

Utah Hockey Club: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: -130

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 6 (-120)

Under: 6 (+100)

How To Watch Utah HC vs. Ducks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV:

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Utah HC Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah HC had all the pieces to be an above-average offensive team in 2024-25. It's a small sample size, but the early returns show they could be even more than that. Utah is averaging four goals per game over their first four, which is a promising start considering they were shut out by the Devils in their last game. New captain Clayton Keller leads the way, recording three goals and three assists. However, Dylan Guenther is already proving that Utah made a good decision in signing him to a massive contract extension, as he has five goals in his first four games.

Utah's youth movement is all clicking at the right time. It could be a special first year in Salt Lake City if they can maintain it for the entire season.

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Lukas Dostal is attempting to steal the starting job from John Gibson as he recovers from an injury. Dostal is the future of the Ducks' crease, but until Gibson moves to a contending team, he will have to share duties. Dostal's sophomore season got out on the right foot when he had a 30-save shutout against the San Jose Sharks in the season opener. We should have seen it coming for Dostal, who also had two consecutive games with just two goals allowed to end the preseason. The Ducks will need a good performance from him in this game to shut down Utah's offensive attack.

Final Utah HC-Ducks Prediction & Pick

It's going to be hard for Utah to wash the stink of the Arizona Coyotes off them. The public and the oddsmakers look at the Hockey Club and still see the abysmal Phoenix-based team that struggled to ice a competitive team for the past few seasons. It's a new era for the NHL and the franchise as the Utah Hockey Club has won three of their first four games and looks like a potential juggernaut with the emergence of some young stars.

Utah's offense dried up against the Devils in their last game, but they should get back on track against the Ducks. Utah has been in some high-tempo games, with Connor Ingram allowing nine goals in two overtime victories over the Rangers and Islanders. Ingram will have a better matchup in this game against the Ducks and should be able to lead the Hockey Club to a victory.

We'll want to grab Utah at these odds before the odds catch up and realize they are one of the league's best teams. It's hard to believe we can get Utah as a small favorite against the Ducks, one of the league's worst teams.

Final Utah HC-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Utah Hockey Club ML (-130)