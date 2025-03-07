The San Jose Sharks are once again nowhere near the Stanley Cup Playoffs as they trudge through another extremely difficult season as part of their difficult rebuilding process. Even though they landed top overall pick Macklin Celebrini after winning the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery and added talent during the offseason, they still remain among the NHL's worst clubs.

They're once again going to have a very high draft pick, and the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery will likely come down to them and the Chicago Blackhawks, amongst other possibilities.

Friday afternoon features the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, and Sharks general manager Mike Grier has already made several moves, which include trading Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci to the Dallas Stars along with goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the Florida Panthers. Additionally, the Sharks sent defenseman Jake Walman has been sent to the Edmonton Oilers, while Nico Sturm is on his way to the Florida Panthers.

But are the Sharks finished making moves? There are still a few things that Grier could do.

San Jose Sharks' dream scenario for the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

The best thing for the Sharks before today's NHL Trade Deadline would be to acquire established talent that could be paired with Celebrini, not only to add badly-needed options on the ice for San Jose but to give Celebrini more insulation and talent to work with as the Sharks look to climb out of the NHL basement.

Names like Bowen Byrum of the Buffalo Sabres have been previously suggested as a possibility for the Sharks to put on their blue line. The Sabres are also going nowhere fast, and we've already seen a deal go down between a pair of non-playoff teams in the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators.

Byrum already has championship experience and is reportedly on the block from the Sabres, who could look to move on from him as they continue their own rebuilding process.

The Sharks must surround Macklin Celebrini with more talent

The biggest need for the Sharks is on the blue line, as well as additional help up front to be paired along with Celebrini.

Should the Sharks not adequately address their back-end needs and surround Celebrini with additional talent, it wouldn't represent the end of the world, considering they're nowhere near the postseason and will have plenty of time during the offseason to make meaningful additions.

Earlier this season, Grier explained that he doesn't want to rush the process of getting his club back into contention, via The Marin Independent Journal.

“We’re kind of on track of what we hope to do,” Grier said in late January. “When I say go too fast, it’s (going out and signing) three guys for $9 million apiece, two of them don’t work out, then you’re on the hook five years from now when we have some young players, we need to pay them, and we’re stuck with some contracts that we’re not thrilled about.

“We’re willing to spend money, but it’s got to be on the right people and the right term.”

Regardless of any deals that still get completed before 3:00 PM EST Friday by San Jose, the Sharks still have lots of work to do before they can return to the postseason; their most recent appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs was 2019.