The Vancouver Canucks traded JT Miller to the New York Rangers on Friday evening. The Rangers and Canucks have discussed a trade for months now and had a trade in place at one point that unfortunately fell through. The dust is beginning to settle on this move, and Vancouver's brass has already sent a message to their former star.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin sent out a statement as news of the trade became official. He thanked Miller for his contributions to the team over the years. And he expressed how the move was not the easiest decision for him or the organization to make.

“On behalf of the entire Canucks organization I want to thank J.T. for his time here in Vancouver. J.T. was a passionate impact player and good leader for our hockey team. Moving him was not an easy decision but we are pleased with our return from the Rangers. Both Filip (Chytil) and Victor (Mancini) are good additions for our club and we are excited to see what they bring to us on the ice,” the Canucks general manager said, via The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta.

Canucks trade JT Miller to Rangers in full circle moment

JT Miller re-joins the Rangers organization after seven and a half seasons away. He began his career with New York in 2012-13 after being drafted as a first-round pick in 2011. Miller emerged as a quality middle-six winger on Broadway until the 2017-18 season. The Rangers traded him at the 2018 NHL Trade Deadline to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This year, New York is in a bit of a different situation. They are not rebuilding as they were in 2018. However, they are having an extremely disappointing season. At one point, the Rangers were sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Thankfully, things have turned around to some extent. But they have work to do if they want to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Canucks, on the other hand, are trying to contend for a Wild Card in the West. They trail the Calgary Flames by one point in that race, as well. The Flames made a big trade of their own, acquiring Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee from the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

How this deal affects both teams remains to be seen. In any event, the saga involving Miller, the Canucks, and Rangers is finally over. And their March 22nd meeting at Madison Square Garden becomes all the more interesting.