Washington Capitals rookie Ryan Leonard received not one but two “welcome to the League” moments in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli flattened the right winger in the first period, causing him to undergo evaluation for a concussion. Leonard returned to action but then absorbed another big hit, this time courtesy of Sean Kuraly in the second period. He reached his breaking point.

Leonard, perhaps annoyed by the veteran's intensity in a 6-0 game, went back at Kuraly. A brawl then ensued between both squads, giving fans a jolt of energy in a non-competitive matchup.

The Capitals and Blue Jackets dropped the gloves 😲 pic.twitter.com/EJ2kY7CrXB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The crowd in Nationwide Arena is surely pleased to see their Blue Jackets play with high energy and ferocity, as they try to erase a four-point deficit in the Wild Card standings with just three games left in the regular season.

Conversely, the Capitals want to get to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in one piece. But they also want to accelerate Leonard's development. Learning how to respond after getting walloped multiple times is presumably a big part of that process. Although some people will criticize the 20-year-old out of Amherst Massachusetts for starting the brawl, many Capitals fans will appreciate the fact that he stood his ground.

Capitals' Ryan Leonard fires back after learning tough lesson

Kuraly won the fight, but Leonard made it clear he does not take kindly to getting pushed around on the ice. While it might take some time for his skills to consistently shine through, the No. 8 overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft is wasting no time in showing his feisty side.

The growing pains are especially evident following this humbling experience. Ryan Leonard has one goal through his first six games. Washington (50-20-9) hopes he can use Saturday's brawl as fuel for the next matchup, which just so happens to be a Sunday clash with the Blue Jackets (37-33-9).

Leonard's willingness to prove himself and Columbus' end-of-season desperation should combine to form a lively atmosphere in Capital One Arena.