The Washington Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round series on Monday night. Washington is hoping to have better luck in the Stanley Cup Playoffs than it did a year ago. And they got off on the right foot with a win. However, they received unfortunate news regarding the availability of defenseman Martin Fehervary on Tuesday.

Fehervary underwent knee surgery Monday to repair a torn meniscus. He sustained the injury on April 15th in a game against the New York Islanders. As a result of the surgery, Fehervary will miss the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary sustained an injury to his right knee during the April 15 game against the New York Islanders. Fehervary underwent a successful surgical procedure yesterday to repair the meniscus and will miss the rest of the playoffs,” the Capitals said in an update on Tuesday.

Fehervary is one of the more reliable members of the Capitals' blueline. He averaged an even 19 minutes a game in 81 games this past season. He recorded career highs in goals (5), assists (20), and points (25) during the 2024-25 season.

“It sucks,” head coach Spencer Carbery told The Athletic's Sean Gentille in response to the injury. “It’s the worst part of this game, when guys get hurt like this and aren’t able to be out there in the most important time of year.”

The Capitals will certainly miss Fehervary in the lineup. However, there is a confidence within the Washington locker room that they will be okay. They have one of the league's best blueline groups, and they believe that will show even without Fehervary on the ice.

“This is where the character of your group has to come through. And it has to start with the coaching staff,” Carbery said, via Gentille. “Marty’s a great player. He’s a big part of our team. But we absolutely can still win — no disrespect to Marty. We can play well and still win hockey games without him.”

The Capitals and Canadiens play Game 2 of their series on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.