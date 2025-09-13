It's been two full seasons since three-time Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Toews has laced up the skates and played in a National Hockey League game — and the veteran admitted it's going to take some time to get back into the routine.

“Sometimes you don’t remember what skate you put on first, but then once you get going you don’t even think about it, everything is muscle memory,” the new Winnipeg Jets forward said on Thursday, per NHL.com's Derek Van Diest. “It’s fun to just get back in that routine and that structure of an NHL camp and an NHL season.”

Toews signed a one-year, $2 million contract with his hometown team on July 1, and hit the ice for informal skates earlier this week. He's ramping up for training camp, which begins in Manitoba on September 17.

“It’s been a lot of fun slowly getting to know guys, that’s something that I’ll take a little while to get settled and comfortable in the locker room,” the 37-year-old continued.

“In a way you want show your respects, especially to the veteran guys in this locker room that set the tone and the example for this team every day. I want to slowly find my way and contribute where I can and find ways to earn that respect and my stripes with this group too.”

Toews has played his entire career with the Chicago Blackhawks up until this point, captaining the team to three championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015. But he took two years off to deal with multiple health issues; he hasn't played a game since April 13, 2023.

Jets boast a plethora of talent, says Jonathan Toews

It was expected that, if Toews chose to return to professional hockey, the Jets would be at the top of his list. Not only is he from Winnipeg, but the team is fresh off winning the President's Trophy for the first time in franchise history.

“Monday when the whole team was here, I was meeting a lot of new people, not just the staff but the players as well, but that’s part of the fun,” Toews said, per Van Diest. “It’s easy to pick up on why this team has a lot of chemistry in the locker room and on the ice and there’s a lot of talent, but also a lot of character in this room too, so you can feel that already and it’s fun to be a part of something like that.”

Despite his long-term absence, Toews will probably be thrown right into the fire as Winnipeg's second-line center on opening night. That's where Daily Faceoff has him pencilled in, alongside Cole Perfetti and fellow offseason addition Gustav Nyquist.

With Nikolaj Ehlers leaving to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes, Toews could also get reps with the top powerplay unit, although he will most likely begin the 2025-26 campaign on PP2.

Still, Toews should be a great addition to a Jets team that is looking to get over the hump and return to the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2017-18.