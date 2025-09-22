The Winnipeg Jets are coming off an astounding 2024-25 NHL season. Although they did not win the Stanley Cup and failed to progress past the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Jets won the President's Trophy by putting together a 56-22-4 record for 116 points.

Star forward Kyle Connor was a big part of Winnipeg's success last season, and if it's up to the Jets, they would want to keep him for several more seasons. It's not all in their hands, however, as Connors is entering the last year of his current contract. At the moment, he is due to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 NHL season.

Carrying a cap hit of $7.142 million for the coming season, the 28-year-old Connor can be expected to see several suitors lining up in the next offseason, barring an extension with the Jets. If he does end up leaving Winnipeg, Chris Johnston of The Athletic floated the idea of the Michigan native taking his talents to the Detroit Red Wings. Johnston, however, still doesn't feel that Connor will go somewhere else.

“Some fans in Connor’s home state of Michigan may be dreaming of a free-agent homecoming with the Detroit Red Wings next summer, but I have a hard time imagining him playing anywhere but Winnipeg,” wrote Johnston.

“That city has become Connor’s home away from home over nine professional seasons spent with the Jets organization,” continued Johnston.

“There has already been plenty of dialogue around what an extension might look like, and while that’s bound to be a monster contract that pushes Jets management to the far end of its comfort zone, there seems to be a shared desire to get something done. Unless or until that changes, the smart money is on Connor staying right where he is.”

Winnipeg has time to put together a convincing extension contract offer for Connor, who is entering his 10th season in the NHL.

Taken 17th overall by the Jets in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Connor posted a total of 41 goals to go with a career-high 56 assists for a career-best 97 points in the 2024-25 season.