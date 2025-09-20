The Winnipeg Jets and star forward Kyle Connor are in the middle of negotiations. The outcome could shape the direction of the franchise and their pursuit of the Stanley Cup. Jets fans know just how valuable Connor is.

The front office appears determined to keep him long term. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, progress has been made since training camp opened. Still, work remains before a deal is finalized.

Early projections suggest the framework of a Connor contract extension could carry an average annual value in the $11 million to $12 million range. If that number holds, it would place him among the NHL’s highest-paid wingers.

For the Jets, a contract in that range would reflect Connor’s offensive production. It would also highlight his role as a key piece in the lineup. Over the last several seasons, he has developed into one of the league’s most consistent scorers. Winnipeg also understands that keeping elite talent is critical for any realistic push toward the Stanley Cup. A long-term deal at this value would be a major commitment. The payoff, however, could be crucial to sustaining the team’s chances at contention.

Kyle Connor’s importance to the Jets is clear. He has often carried the offense during stretches when the team needed a lift. His combination of speed and scoring ability makes him difficult for defenses to contain. Losing him would be a blow the organization cannot afford. Negotiations remain unfinished, but optimism drives momentum toward a resolution. A deal within the projected AAV would align Connor with other elite wingers across the league. It would also strengthen his place as one of Winnipeg’s cornerstone players.

The larger question is how such a contract would impact the roster around him. A Connor contract of this size may force difficult decisions elsewhere. Still, the Jets appear ready to make the investment. Winnipeg has been chasing Stanley Cup relevance for years, even winning the President's Trophy for the first time in franchise history in 2024-25.

Committing to Connor may be the most important move in proving that Winnipeg is serious about capturing Lord Stanley in the years ahead.