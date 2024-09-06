ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Nicholls-LSU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nicholls-LSU.

It happened again. LSU lost yet another season opener, its fifth in a row. LSU lost high-profile season openers to Florida State in 2022 and 2023. The Tigers sorely hoped to break their streak against USC this past Sunday in Las Vegas, but they couldn't do so. What will leave LSU fans and coach Brian Kelly staying up at night and losing sleep is that LSU seemed to have this game under control midway through the fourth quarter. LSU allowed just 13 points in the first three and a half quarters. The Tigers led 17-13 and had established superiority in the previous several minutes at the line of scrimmage. In the first half, USC was the better team and should have built a bigger lead. However, red-zone penalties and some dropped passes plus a shanked field goal prevented the Trojans from building a bigger lead. LSU gained strength from those favorable turns of events and began to lean on USC at the line of scrimmage early in the fourth quarter. Up by four with the ball, LSU was on the verge of putting the game away.

Then, just when the Tigers were on the cusp of victory, they couldn't finish. A failed 3rd and 1 gave the ball back to USC. LSU watched the Trojans march the ball down the field for a go-ahead touchdown. LSU tried to retake the lead but could only settle for a field goal on a night when the Tigers' talented offense managed just two touchdowns in 60 minutes of play. In a 20-20 tie after LSU's field goal, USC marched downfield for the game-winning score in the final 15 seconds. LSU had let another showecase season opener slip through its fingers. The Tigers now know that if they are going to make the College Football Playoff, they probably need to win 10 of their next 11 games. LSU will be challenged to find a higher level of consistency. That challenge begins with Nicholls in Week 2.

Here are the Nicholls-LSU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Nicholls-LSU Odds

Nicholls: +51.5 (-108)

Moneyline: N/A

LSU: -51.5 (-112)

Moneyline: N/A

Over: 61.5 (-110)

Under: 61.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nicholls vs LSU

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus, SEC Network Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Nicholls Could Cover The Spread/Win

The LSU Tigers are coming off a physically and emotionally draining game, which is enough of a reason to think they won't cover the spread. However, the added detail worth knowing is that LSU played that taxing game on Sunday, not Saturday. That makes this a short week for LSU, which is already deflated and depressed about losing to USC. With a point spread of 51.5 points, LSU might be subdued enough and flat enough to come up short of that spread. LSU could win 49-0 or 56-7 and still fail to cover this spread. The letdown factor — LSU having an empty emotional tank on a short week after the USC loss — would explain that.

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread/Win

LSU has the talent to run rings around Nicholls and win 70-7, a margin which would easily cover the spread. This team will be angry and motivated to play better after the USC loss.

Final Nicholls-LSU Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Nicholls, but this is not an easy game to bet on. We recommend that you stay away.

Final Nicholls-LSU Prediction & Pick: Nicholls +51.5