In a recent interview, Nick Cannon got candid about his previous relationship with Jessica White. On Jason Lee’s podcast, Cannon called White his “muse” and admitted that he was “still in love” with her.

“That woman has overcome so much, and is just a light and an angel to so many, who operates on a higher frequency,” he said.

Lee spoke to White in 2021 and said that he did not know that the model suffered a miscarriage which occurred before Brittany Bell announced she was expecting her second baby with Cannon in June 2020.

“When she shared that, when it comes to any of the mothers of my children, those types of things — as someone who has lost a child, especially when you’re dealing with a mother, there’s no age or stage where you can say what their emotions should be when losing that child.”

“Because of the power of the media and who I am in the media, she felt like there was a narrative that — that they say about all the mothers of my children, all of this low-frequency negativity.”

“I take full accountability. I want her to share her true and honest story at any time,” he said. “These women will tell their story when their time, when they’re ready to do it. I want that. I don’t want to ever speak for any of them because I know they can speak for themselves. Even in times of pain, even in times of darkness, I’m leaning on them.”

While White told Lee that they were in a “good place” before their relationship ended, the model did say that their relationship went south because of how she found out about Bell’s pregnancy.

“She was aware that I had just had a miscarriage, two weeks prior to her news coming out, because he told me that he told her. And I was living at his house, she knew that as well. But I found out on Instagram along with the rest of the world,” White told Lee at the time.

“I was going through still my hormonal changes, and we were about to start in vitro,” she revealed. “So when I came out, people thought I was this homewrecker. No, there was a real-life going on. I was bullied for months with that whole situation. I still tried to be nice about it. We didn’t break up right away, we tried to work things out.”

Cannon is a father of 12. He has 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Brittany Bell and Cannon share 6-year-old son Golden “Sagon,” 2-year-old Powerful Queen and 7-month-old son Rise Messiah. He has 22-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and a 5-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa and a 10-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi. The television personality also has a 7-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole and a 4-month-old daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott’s 5-month-old son, Zen, died in December 2021 from a brain tumor.