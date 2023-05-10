Mariah Carey got real about how she feels about Nick Cannon’s expanding family. Cannon revealed how Carey feels on REVOLT’s “The Jason Lee Show” podcast which dropped on Tuesday (May 9).

“She high frequency, man. She always asks me, ‘You aight? You good? How you doing? You handling it all?’” Cannon said.

“She’s like, as long as you don’t bring none of that bulls—t to the Manor of Carey,” Cannon added. “Like, she lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff. When we talk daily, she’s just checking on my spirit.”

Cannon and Carey share 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. The two were married in 2008 and split in 2014. He shot down the rumor that she wanted full custody of their twins.

“It’s, like, people create low-frequency messages to try and say that there’s something wrong,” he explained. “So, she encourages and me. She’s like, ‘Yo, let’s make sure we on the same page every day.’”

Carey’s statement adds up because back in September 2022, a source told US Weekly that she is not involved in Nick’s other children’s lives.

“Mariah doesn’t keep up with Nick’s babies and baby mamas,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022. “There’s too many to keep up with! She’s happy for him and wishes him the best.”

In addition to Cannon and Carey’s twins, The Masked Singer host has 10 other children. Brittany Bell and Cannon share 6-year-old son Golden “Sagon,” 2-year-old Powerful Queen and 7-month-old son Rise Messiah. He has 22-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and a 5-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa and a 10-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi. The television personality also has a 7-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole and a 4-month-old daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott’s 5-month-old son, Zen, died in December 2021 from a brain tumor.