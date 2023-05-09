Nick Cannon is shutting down rumors that he is a “deadbeat dad.” The father of 12, opened up about how he provides for his large family emotionally and financially.

“I’ve been villainized,” Cannon told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published May 7. “I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this deadbeat dad title.”

He went on to declare the falsity of the “deadbeat dad” claims.”The narrative is, ‘He has a bunch of kids,” Cannon said, “I’m really at a place now where I don’t care what people know. I’d rather just operate. It’s more about really being a good person instead of telling people you’re a good person.”

“A lot of them are in the same age group,” he said. “And I just wanted to give them what they desired. I kept saying, ‘I can handle it.'”

While its physically impossible to be in at multiple places at the same time, Cannon tries to maximize what he can control when his kids are with them: their feelings.

“It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you,” Cannon said. “If you feel loved when you see your dad, that’s what’s gonna resonate.”

As for finances, Cannon keeps himself busy as well. The entertainer is the host Wild ‘N Out, The Masked Singer and his radio show The Daily Cannon. He also works alongside E!’s Celebrity Prank Wars with Kevin Hart.

“When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year,” Nick said of how much money he annually makes. “Everybody thinks Ryan Seacrest has tons of money. I do everything that he does times 10. Well, not times 10—times three. Because he does a lot.”

Cannon is the father 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Brittany Bell and Cannon share 6-year-old son Golden “Sagon,” 2-year-old Powerful Queen and 7-month-old son Rise Messiah. He has 22-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and a 5-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa and a 10-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi. The television personality also has a 7-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole and a 4-month-old daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott’s 5-month-old son, Zen, died in December 2021 from a brain tumor.