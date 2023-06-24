It's no secret that Nick Cannon has an unconventional blended family. However, while the adults in the situation have grasped the concept, Nick Cannon revealed that as his children get older, he is ready to have those tough conversations with them.

Cannon appeared on ‘The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman', addressing his family situation.

“In your dream world, regardless of whether you're romantically involved or not romantically involved with the mothers, all your children will know each other. All of your children will come together, go on trips together or outings together,” Dr. Berman asked Cannon.

“Yes,” he confirmed. “They're all Cannons. They'll probably go to the same schools and all that.”

The television personality said that it is a wish of his for everyone to get together but he said that he has to “respect that's not a wish of everyone's.”

However, he is hopful that things will change in the future.

“I think that we'll get there. One of the things I've witnessed from some of my elders in the game, once the children get of age to make their own decisions, it'll happen,” the Wild N' Out host, explained.

“Because they're currently under their mothers' jurisdiction, I'm trying to play by the moms' rules. But once they can make their own decisions, I would hope and pray that we'll have established a strong enough relationship that they'll want to come hang out with me.”

Cannon says that he has sparked the conversation with Brittany Bell who he shares daughter Powerful Queen, 2½, and sons Rise Messiah, 9 months, and Golden Sagon, 6. Cannon wishes to share some of this information with Golden about their family and his other siblings outside of he and Bell's.

“I think right now is the time to start having, and this has been a family debate, about when to have the full and honest discussion with the six-year-old because he's a genius,” he said.

“I think he's kind of already figured it out. He knows he has other siblings. Even within his own house, he's not an only child,” Cannon continued. “He knows about his older siblings. He's been around the younger ones. He's been around them, just nobody talks about it. It's not like, ‘This is your brother or your sister.'”

“And I think the school that he's in, he's on the internet. He knows his dad is known for having a lot of kids,” he said although Golden has never asked him about it.

“The time is now before another kid at the school says [something],” Cannon says. “But I think it's not going to be a difficult conversation.”

Besides the three kids Cannon shares with Bell, he has 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also the father to 2-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 11 months, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months.