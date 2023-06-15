Nick Cannon appeared on The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman where he opened up about God and his dozen children. There, he admitted he would be open to having more than he already has, per TooFab.

“Did God tell you to have all these babies?” Dr. Berman asked him

Cannon has been in the hot seat before for speaking on the subject, often in relation to whether or not he was done having kids. His response to that is: “Only God can let me know when I'm done,” he said. “As much as I was open to every single child that I have, I can't say the majority of them were planned.”

“If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married and just diagnosed with Lupis that 10 years from now… that I would have 12 children, I would be like f**k out of here!” said Cannon. “There's no way in the world that I would ever plan that.”

Berman added that had what she called “magic sperm.” “Several of these women have been full on birth control and gotten pregnant.”

“I lend that type of stuff to God,” responded Cannon. “Those are miracles.”

Cannon continued, completely open to the idea of having more kids. “The more the merrier!”

Nick Cannon's kids are 11 year old twins Moroccan and Monroe, shared with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has two sons Golden and Rise Messiah and a daughter, Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell. And with Bre Tiesi he has a son named Legendary. He also has a daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole. And finally he has a daughter named Beautiful and twin boys Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa.

His most recent child is the twelfth, a daughter Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott. He and Scott were also parents to son Zen, who passed away at five months from a brain tumor in 2021.